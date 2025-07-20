Atlanta United, Montreal discussing trade for Morales

Atlanta United is working on potentially trading centerback Efrain Morales to Montreal, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The trade, if completed, would be for general allocation money. Most of Atlanta United’s GAM was used to sign centerback Enea Mihaj, who is expected to join the team on Monday.
Well-known soccer journalist Tom Bogert reported that the trade was complete.
The transfer window will open Thursday. Morales is in the last year of his contract. Atlanta United holds an option for 2026.
Morales, 21 years old, has made five appearances this season and nine in regular season matches. Morales started but left Saturday’s loss to Charlotte with a mild hamstring injury.
Morales is also a student at Georgia Tech. He said a few weeks ago that the upcoming transfer window was causing him anxiety because he wants to complete his studies.
Should Morales be traded, he would follow a similar path as former Atlanta United centerback George Campbell, who was traded to Montreal for as much as $900,000 in GAM. Campbell was transferred on Friday to West Bromwich Albion in England’s Championship.
