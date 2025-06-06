“It’s always good to get that done so that you can move on to the rest of everything,” Strack said. “We’ve topped out the first building a while back, so we’ve started interiors. Topping out of the indoor practice facility was a milestone we celebrated today.”

Finishing the project before the 2026 World Cup is a priority. The senior men’s team will begin its run on the West Coast, so the complex will serve as a place for coaches, referees and FIFA to visit until the team returns.

U.S. Soccer also envisions the facility as a place that is active “365 days of the year.”

The 200-acre complex includes an indoor field, a futsal court, a couple of beach courts and over 12 outdoor fields. Plus, there are over 20 locker rooms along with a dining room, banquet room, classroom and open spaces.

The goal is for the complex to serve U.S. Soccer’s senior teams and its 27 national youth teams and extended national teams. Having one facility will create a consistent place for players to train and relax, while eliminating the costs that come with traveling to different practice areas.

“This is not meant to be a castle on a hill,” said Matt Bradley, U.S. Soccer’s director of strategy. “It’s very much meant to be an inclusive, welcoming environment for everything from grassroots soccer to the professional ranks.”

Plus, if the investment brings a Women’s World Cup to Atlanta, why not?

“It’s definitely one of the things that we look forward to,” chief financial officer Chelle Adams said. “The future of what this can do for soccer in the United States.”

Adams said U.S. Soccer chose Atlanta as its central location due to the weather — although she acknowledged the recent rain — close proximity to an international airport, infrastructure and the partnership opportunities with the community.

She said U.S. Soccer is a nonprofit organization, and it is always looking for ways to give back. Its new training center will create additional jobs, tourism and other benefits for the Atlanta area.