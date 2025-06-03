High School Sports
High School Sports

Two Georgia high school athletes among 8 elite prospects signed by Adidas

Marist’s Kate Harpring, Grayson’s Caleb Holt receive NIL deals.
Rising seniors Kate Harping of Marist (second from left) and Caleb Holt of Grayson (second from right) are among eight high school basketball players to sign NIL deals with Adidas. (Courtesy of Adidas)

Credit: Courtesy of Adidas

Credit: Courtesy of Adidas

Rising seniors Kate Harping of Marist (second from left) and Caleb Holt of Grayson (second from right) are among eight high school basketball players to sign NIL deals with Adidas. (Courtesy of Adidas)
By
30 minutes ago

Marist’s Kate Harpring and Grayson’s Caleb Holt are among eight high school basketball players that Adidas recently signed to NIL deals.

The other six, all elite college prospects, are Bruce Branch III of Arizona, Adam Oumiddoch of Virginia, Keleena Smith of California, Anthony Thomas of Ohio, Oliviyah Edwards of Washington and Taylen Kinney of Kentucky. Kinney also has local ties as he plays for Overtime Elite, an Atlanta basketball league and private school.

ExploreGHSA reclassification helped cut private school titles in half in 2024-25

Harpring, a 5-foot-10 point guard, is the consensus No. 2 senior girls basketball prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. She was the Gatorade state player of the year this past season after averaging 32.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 3.7 assists for a 28-3 team that reached the Class 4A semifinals.

As a sophomore in 2024, Harpring led Marist to the Class 6A title. She scored 45 points in an overtime victory over River Ridge in the semifinals. She is the daughter of former Georgia Tech and NBA player Matt Harpring.

“Adidas is a great brand, and it’s cool to be one of the spotlight players on the circuit and having people wanting to come watch me play,” Harpring told the AJC. “It’s definitely something I never thought would happen two years ago. With the new NIL and opportunities, basketball is a cool sport to be in, just as a high school athlete.”

The Adidas deal isn’t the first NIL opportunity for Harpring. She signed with Leaf Trading Cards in March.

Holt, a 6-5 guard, is the consensus No. 5 boys player nationally, according to 247Sports. He came to Georgia last season from Alabama’s Buckhorn High and was the AJC’s Class 6A Player of the Year after leading Grayson to the Class 6A semifinals. Holt averaged 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.8 steals on a team that was ranked in the top 10 nationally most of the season.

ExploreAllatoona running back commits to Georgia Tech

Holt was just named the MVP of the Adidas Eurocamp in Italy, where he competed among other NBA prospects ages 16-22.

Holt is the second Grayson athlete to join Adidas. Football linebacker Tyler Atkinson, the state’s consensus No. 1 recruit according to 247Sports, signed with the company as part of the company’s first group of seven high school athletes in June 2024.

Adidas did not announce the value of the deals. NIL deals among Georgia high school athletes remain rare and typically are not lucrative except for a few, according to the Georgia High School Association. The GHSA told the AJC that fewer than 100 athletes had NIL deals this past academic year.

ExploreOn 29-game losing streak, Apalachee football introduces key tools to rebuild
Kate Harpring, a 5-foot-10 point guard from Marist, was the Gatorade state player of the year this past season after averaging 32.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 3.7 assists for a 28-3 team that reached the Class 4A semifinals. (Courtesy of Adidas)

Credit: Adidas

icon to expand image

Credit: Adidas

Caleb Holt, a 6-5 guard, was the AJC’s Class 6A player of the year after leading Grayson to the Class 6A semifinals. Holt averaged 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.8 steals on a team that was ranked in the top 10 nationally most of the season. (Courtesy of Adidas)

Credit: Adidas

icon to expand image

Credit: Adidas

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook
More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives against Atlanta Dream guard Maya Caldwell (33) during the second half in Atlanta Dream’s home opener at State Farm Arena, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Indiana Fever won 81-76 over Atlanta Dream. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dream shuts down Caitlin Clark, but still loses to Fever in home opener

With the loss, the Dream (1-2) split the series with Indiana (2-1) this week as they defeated Indiana on Tuesday.

OKC's Mark Daigneault knows what it takes to win championships. His wife has won a ton of them

The six recruits who will set the tone for the rest of Georgia’s 2026 class

Georgia has locked down the anchor commitment in five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. Everything else to come will go toward amplifying him and the overall talents on offense.

The Latest

Kevin Saunders was hired as Apalachee's football coach in late March, inheriting a program on a 29-game losing streak. One thing Saunders is doing for the first time as a head coach is employing a sports psychologist. (Courtesy of Kevin Saunders)

Credit: Courtesy of Kevin

On 29-game losing streak, Apalachee football introduces key tools to rebuild

GHSA reclassification helped cut private school titles in half in 2024-25

Former UGA star Jarvis Jones to coach alma mater, Carver-Columbus

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments