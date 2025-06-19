Many of those same fans booed when Atlanta manager Brian Snitker brought the hook with him to the mound after Nimmo’s single. Raisel Iglesias got a grounder to second to end the game.

Explore Raisel Iglesias looks to be back on track

In his last six starts, the 36-year-old Sale is 4-1 over 41 2/3 innings, having allowed four earned runs while striking out 50.

Atlanta (33-39) gave Sale three runs in the first inning, and he cruised from there as the Braves took the series. Winners of six of its last eight, Atlanta will go for the sweep of the first-place Mets at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Mets (45-29) lost their fifth game in a row and were shut out for the fifth time this season but for the second time in three games.

Ronald Acuña Jr. jumped on Mets starter Paul Blackburn, taking the right-hander’s first pitch of the game and planting it over the center field wall. Acuña’s eighth homer of the season, and 36th career leadoff home run, left the bat at 106 miles per hour and traveled 419 feet.

Later in the inning, with runners at second and third and Marcell Ozuna at the plate, Mets catcher Luis Torrens chased a wild pitch that had bounced up the first base line and tried to stop the ball with his catcher’s mask — a play officially ruled as an error on Torrens. That allowed Alex Verdugo to score.

Ozuna completed the three-run first with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Austin Riley.

Ozzie Albies cushioned the Braves’ lead in the fourth when scoring on a wild pitch from Mets reliever Jose Butto.

Matt Olson punctuated the victory with his 15th home run of the season, a no-doubter to right on a 3-2 pitch from Ty Adcock with two outs in the seventh.

Blackburn (0-1) was lifted after 3 2/3 and 73 pitches. He gave up four runs (three earned) in his second start of the season.