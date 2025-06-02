Atlanta Hawks
Re-signing Hawks guard entering free agency is team’s top priority

Hawks want to retain veteran guard Caris LeVert.
Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder talks with Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second half of their game against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, March, 14, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

17 minutes ago

When the Hawks look to improve their roster this offseason, they have a couple of priorities to address.

One of those is the re-signing of veteran guard Caris LeVert, whom they acquired at the trade deadline in February.

LeVert provided the Hawks with plenty of scoring off the bench, especially in some of the minutes without guard Trae Young. In 692 minutes with the Hawks, LeVert netted the team 4.9 points more per 100 possessions when he was on the court versus when he was off it.

A scoring punch in the non-Young minutes was much needed for the Hawks, especially with forward Jalen Johnson sidelined with an injury.

Following the acquisition of LeVert, as well as Terance Mann and Georges Niang in February, the Hawks saw an uptick in their winning percentage. They went 17-14 in their final 31 games of the regular season to their 23-28 record before the trade deadline Feb. 7. The three additions provided the Hawks with depth, but LeVert gave the Hawks scoring in crunch-time situations.

LeVert shot 72% overall in the clutch, while making 60% of his 3-point attempts.

Though the Hawks already have one of the more clutch players in the NBA on their roster in Young, the addition of a veteran such as LeVert provided them with more experience to help the development of the young players.

The 30-year-old enters free agency following the end of a two-year, $32 million deal.

The Hawks do have LeVert’s Bird Rights, which would allow them to sign him to a larger contract even if it goes over the team’s salary cap.

Free agency begins at 12:01 a.m. ET July 1, but teams can begin negotiations at 6 p.m. ET June 30.

