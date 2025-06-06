Poll: What would you do with Braves manager Brian Snitker?

Braves fans endured one of their more heartbreaking losses Thursday, when the team allowed seven runs in the ninth inning of an 11-10 loss to the Diamondbacks at Truist Park.
The team left soon after for a three-game series in San Francisco.
If you were the Braves’ general manager, would you hold Brian Snitker accountable and fire him, maybe even before the team plays the Giants?
Vote below, and tell us what you think.
Count on Brian Snitker to keep managing the Braves, as he should
Maybe losing, 11-10, after recording the first out in the top of the ninth with a 10-4 lead and no one on base is actually something that could be the jolt the Braves need.
‘Horrible loss’ is latest proof Braves are a bad team
Before Thursday, the last time they lost a game when leading by at least six runs after eight innings was July 17, 1973, against the Mets at Atlanta Stadium.
Scuffling Braves aren’t much better than they were 0-7
Michael Cunningham: There's no sign of the surge the Braves will need to make the playoffs.
