Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Poll: What would you do with Braves manager Brian Snitker?

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker looks at the field during warm-ups before his team faces the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker looks at the field during warm-ups before his team faces the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
16 minutes ago

Braves fans endured one of their more heartbreaking losses Thursday, when the team allowed seven runs in the ninth inning of an 11-10 loss to the Diamondbacks at Truist Park.

The team left soon after for a three-game series in San Francisco.

If you were the Braves’ general manager, would you hold Brian Snitker accountable and fire him, maybe even before the team plays the Giants?

Vote below, and tell us what you think.

About the Author

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Follow David Wellham on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker has the winning resume to suggest that he should be able to guide the team through its current struggles.

Credit: Colin Hubbard/AP

Count on Brian Snitker to keep managing the Braves, as he should

Maybe losing, 11-10, after recording the first out in the top of the ninth with a 10-4 lead and no one on base is actually something that could be the jolt the Braves need.

1h ago

‘Horrible loss’ is latest proof Braves are a bad team

Before Thursday, the last time they lost a game when leading by at least six runs after eight innings was July 17, 1973, against the Mets at Atlanta Stadium.

1h ago

Scuffling Braves aren’t much better than they were 0-7

Michael Cunningham: There's no sign of the surge the Braves will need to make the playoffs.

The Latest

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies makes the tag on Arizona Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Credit: AP

5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles

1h ago

Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver to undergo surgery next week, extent remains unknown

1h ago

Braves call up former closer Craig Kimbrel, according to report

1h ago

Featured

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go

12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.

5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles

If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.

1h ago

Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices

Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”