Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks surely hopes fans will acknowledge the Bulldogs’ national championships in women’s track, women’s tennis and equestrian.

But there’s a lot to take in with this new collegiate sports model, which is filled with pertinent names and numbers, along with new terms and stipulations.

Here’s an offseason primer for the savvy fans to chew on, research and keep up with:

No scholarship limits. Brooks and his staff have also been hard at work preparing UGA for this new collegiate landscape, which through the settlement eliminates scholarship limits and will lead to Georgia adding more than 100 scholarships across the school’s 21 sponsored sports.

The significance of 105. That’s the new roster limit for football, but, the settlement stipulates that current athletes on the team can play out their eligibility at the schools’ discretion.

College Sports Commission. This is the new governing body that will oversee the implementation of the stipulations that came out of the House v. NCAA settlement.

Most notably, the CSC will govern and ensure compliance for the new revenue sharing plan that enables schools to pay athletes directly and allows athletes to secure independent third-party deals.

Who is Bryan Seeley? Seeley is the CEO of the new College Sports Commission, hired out of his role with Major League Baseball, where he was vice president of legal and operations. Before his stint with MLB, Seeley spent eight years as assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C.

NIL Go. This is the online platform where athletes submit and manage their third-party name, image and likeness (NIL) deals valued at more than $600. It will ensure compliance with university and NCAA regulations and work in partnership with Deloitte to ensure the proposed deal is of “fair market value.”

Deloitte. Deloitte is a multinational services network and is considered among the “Big Four” accounting firms. Deloitte’s expertise of services includes consulting, audits, financial advisory, tax and risk advisory.

Title IX. Title IX is a U.S. law that was enacted in 1972 to prohibit sex-based discrimination in educational programs that receive federal funding. Its purpose is to ensure equal opportunities for all students and employees — regardless of sex — and includes protection against sexual harassment and violence.

Antitrust laws. These laws are designed to promote fair competition by preventing anticompetitive practices that harm consumers. There is speculation that the third-party NIL portion of the new college model will be challenged in court as its relates to antitrust laws, which are intended to make sure that businesses compete on price, quality or, in this case, NIL salary value.

Power 4. The Power 4 conferences are the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC.

Group of Five. The Group of Five conferences are the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference and Sun Belt Conference.