Here are four key players in the past 10 NBA drafts who teams selected with the 13th overall pick:

2022: Jalen Duren | C | Pistons (via Hornets)

2024-25 stats: 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 blocks

A foundational piece for the Pistons, Duren has developed into one of the league’s brighter young centers. His two-way play gave the Pistons a boost in their first playoff appearance since 2019.

2019: Tyler Herro | G | Heat

2024-25 stats: 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 37.5 3P percentage

A key piece for the Heat, the All-Star guard emerged as their top option during the extended standoff between the team and Jimmy Butler. But Herro’s impact on the roster and rotation helped them to reach the playoffs (including an appearance in the NBA Finals) in each of the past six seasons.

2017: Donovan Mitchell | G | Jazz (via Nuggets)

2024-25 stats: 24 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5 assists, 36.8 3P percentage

The six-time All-Star has played a key role in both the Jazz’s and Cavaliers’ runs to the playoffs across his eight seasons in the NBA.

2015: Devin Booker | G | Suns

2024-25 stats: 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 33.2 3P percentage

Booker has been a staple piece for the Suns since they drafted him 10 years ago. The 28-year-old four-time All-Star has been a foundational piece and helped to guide them to the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1994.

Also, you can’t talk about the 13th overall pick and not include a couple of Hall of Famers:

1996: Kobe Bryant | wing | Lakers

Career stats: 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 steals

After the Lakers drafted him straight out of high school, Bryant went on to make All-Star appearances in all but two of his 20 years in the NBA. Bryant has had a lasting impact on a generation of NBA players, who still employ his “Mamba Mentality” in their approach to the game.

1985: Karl Malone | F | Jazz

Career stats: 25 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals

Malone was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010 as an individual, as well as a member of the 1992 Dream Team. He helped the Jazz to playoff appearances every year until he signed with the Lakers as a free agent in 2003. He also helped the Lakers in their bid for a championship, where they fell to the Pistons in the 2004 NBA Finals.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article misstated the year Kobe Bryant was drafted. It was 1996.