‘Kind of beyond belief’: Braves waste masterful start from Bryce Elder, walked off by Giants

The Braves were an out away from snapping their five-game losing streak, but Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run off of Pierce Johnson. The walk-off sent an exuberant group of Giants pouring out of their third-base dugout, as the Braves left the field in disbelief.

It was the Braves’ ninth straight one-run loss and third consecutive game blowing a lead in the final inning.

“This is just kind of beyond belief,” Snitker said. “But you know what, we’re in charge of this — as a team, a group — we’re responsible for turning this thing around.”

Elder delivered a masterful performance on the mound. He out-pitched Giants ace Logan Webb with three hits, a career-best 12 strikeouts and no walks in eight innings.

But the Braves wasted Elder’s gem with another offensive dud. The team appeared to have life after Michael Harris II followed a Snitker ejection with a game-tying home run — his first since April 19 — in the fifth inning but the Braves failed to capitalize on other scoring opportunities.

They loaded the bases with three consecutive singles an inning later but only managed one run on a fielder’s choice from Marcell Ozuna. The Braves finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, making them 2-for-16 so far in the series.

“It’s tough,” said Snitker, who was tossed for the first time since August 2024 due to arguing balls and strikes. “God, Bryce was so good. We had chances. We just couldn’t put the game away.”

The Braves, who are now a season-worst nine games under .500, will try to salvage the series on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. with Spencer Strider on the mound.