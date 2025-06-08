‘Kind of beyond belief’: Braves waste masterful start from Bryce Elder, walked off by Giants

After the Braves surrendered seven runs in the ninth inning against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, manager Brian Snitker declared it would be a miserable plane ride to San Francisco.
Two days later, that misery reached a new level, as the Braves dropped their sixth straight series. The team lost 3-2 to the Giants in a game where Bryce Elder posted a near-perfect start with eight innings of one-run ball.
“He did everything in his power to kind of will us to win the game,” Snitker said. “And we couldn’t.”
The Braves were an out away from snapping their five-game losing streak, but Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run off of Pierce Johnson. The walk-off sent an exuberant group of Giants pouring out of their third-base dugout, as the Braves left the field in disbelief.
It was the Braves’ ninth straight one-run loss and third consecutive game blowing a lead in the final inning.
“This is just kind of beyond belief,” Snitker said. “But you know what, we’re in charge of this — as a team, a group — we’re responsible for turning this thing around.”
Elder delivered a masterful performance on the mound. He out-pitched Giants ace Logan Webb with three hits, a career-best 12 strikeouts and no walks in eight innings.
But the Braves wasted Elder’s gem with another offensive dud. The team appeared to have life after Michael Harris II followed a Snitker ejection with a game-tying home run — his first since April 19 — in the fifth inning but the Braves failed to capitalize on other scoring opportunities.
They loaded the bases with three consecutive singles an inning later but only managed one run on a fielder’s choice from Marcell Ozuna. The Braves finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, making them 2-for-16 so far in the series.
“It’s tough,” said Snitker, who was tossed for the first time since August 2024 due to arguing balls and strikes. “God, Bryce was so good. We had chances. We just couldn’t put the game away.”
The Braves, who are now a season-worst nine games under .500, will try to salvage the series on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. with Spencer Strider on the mound.
