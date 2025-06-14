To sell an unaffiliated fan on Porto, I would tell them that Porto is a historic club that has introduced some of the world’s best players to the European stage and is a constant in European competitions, whether it be the Champions League or the Europa League. Similar to how Atlanta United fans felt watching (Miguel) Almirón move to Newcastle, you get to fall in love watching players before they make it big.

Players that have come through Porto are Deco, Thiago Silva, Falcao, James Rodriguez, Pepe, Casemiero … the list goes on. Vitinha, who now looks like one of the best midfielders in the world, came through our academy and 18-year-old Rodrigo Mora looks like the next big thing too. José Mourinho won his first UCL with Porto, bringing their total to two (more than some big premier league teams).

Being from a smaller league, it’s not the most glorious club in the world, but there is a sense of pride in supporting a team that isn’t made of money and still competes with the most dominant teams in Europe. (I also just toured their stadium a few weeks ago and have pictures of their massive trophy room in their museum that I would annoyingly show someone to convince them to be a fan). And, if they enjoy traveling, Portugal is a great place to visit and Porto is a beautiful city.

I’ve only been able to watch Porto play in one game, a friendly back at the end of their preseason, in 2018. I’m super excited to watch them in a competitive game for the first time this summer and bought tickets as soon as I could. Honestly, I’m hoping they get second in their group because they would then play a second game in Atlanta.

Khaia Waldon, on Inter Miami

Being an Inter Miami fan is more than just being a fan of a football team — it’s an EXPERIENCE. It’s taking your first sip of a cold beer with a smile as you sit down before the game starts because you already know your team is going to win. It’s forgetting you’re at a soccer match and not a reggaeton concert featuring Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny. It’s convincing yourself you might need a hearing aid after the crowd erupts with chants and screams when the players make their first appearance onto the field. It’s seeing grown men kiss and hug as if it’s their last day on Earth when (Lionel) Messi or (Luis) Suarez scores an amazing goal. Oh, and quite frankly, it’s also the easiest way to get your boyfriend to wear pink without having to beg;)

Being an Inter Miami fan is electrifying, at times, anxiety inducing, and a privilege all in one. Being a supporter of Inter Miami is a sure way to be a part of history and something legendary. Hop on now, before the bandwagon is full;)

JR Francis, on Manchester City

I found Man City when I was playing adult-league ball and my left back came up with their youth system before his knee exploded.

One week, he invited me to watch City with him and I was hooked. I had watched EPL (Premier League) before, but never with people who were that impassioned and excited by every touch. It literally taught me how to go from a soccer player to a soccer fan.

I stuck with them, own every jersey they’ve worn back to the late ’80s. I suffered immediately through two relegations, but stuck with my boys. For the year we were in the third division, I couldn’t find any news, so I subscribed to a Manchester teen’s fanzine. He would take a Polaroid of the field or scoreboard, wrote up the game and where that left us in the table, all on blue printer paper. They would arrive at my house in the mail Friday or Saturday the following week. I’d open the letter, “Hey! We won!” So, I put in the work to enjoy the glory.

Man City is a tough sell recently. They are a powerhouse who play such solid ball that they are, many seasons, nearly unbeatable. Picking the best team on earth is a really crappy way of choosing a team to follow (yet another reason to not respect Manchester United fans) but City still bring beauty, excitement, ball movement and flow like nowhere else. It’s gorgeous, effective soccer, which makes it a ton of fun to watch. But for a neutral? Nah, we probably aren’t for you. Maybe one of the red teams?

Patrick Stanley, on Chelsea

Twenty years ago, I went to London to visit a friend I grew up with. He had season tickets to Chelsea and we went to a game when I was there. Great time. I’ve been a casual fan since then.

The reason to root for them is really just the fan base. I think you’ll find that they have great fans that aren’t obnoxious. Plus, Cole Palmer is awesome.

Richard Ashlock, on Chelsea

In 2013, my family had an exchange student, Mohammed, from Lebanon. He noticed I had a PlayStation and asked if I would buy FIFA 14, which I did.

On Friday nights, Mohammed would play soccer at the local high school and then we would play FIFA until the early hours of Saturday morning. I fell in love with the game.

I started watching the Premier League and wanted to pick a team to support. Inside my friend group there were supporters for Liverpool, (Manchester) City, and Manchester United, but I wanted to support a different team.

Chelsea was frequently televised and as I watched (Eden) Hazard, (Cesc) Fàbregas, (John) Terry, and Dave (Cesar Azpilicueta), I was drawn to support the club.

I have been blessed to see them play during U.S. tours a few times, but the Club World Cup will be the first time seeing the club play a meaningful match. Chelsea has provided me with so many good memories over the last decade and I look forward to many more.