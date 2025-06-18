Graham spent the past 15 seasons with the Pelicans, most recently serving as the team’s general manager last season. He started in the Pelicans front office as an intern during the 2010-11 season, before working his way up to player-development director (2011-12), then video coordinator/player-development coach (2012-14), scouting coordinator (2014-17), director of college scouting (2017-19) and eventually, assistant general manager (2019-24).

Dinwiddie spent the previous five seasons with the 76ers as executive vice president for basketball operations (2020-25). Before that, he spent 14 seasons with the Pacers, beginning in 2006 in the inside sales department before transitioning to basketball operations, where he started as director of basketball administration (2008-12). He eventually was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in 2012, then senior vice president of basketball operations (2017-20).

The announcement included a statement from new general manager Onsi Saleh. The team promoted Saleh in April after they moved on from Landry Fields.

“We are fortunate to be able to add Bryson and Peter to our leadership team,” Saleh said in a statement provided by the team.

“Bryson is widely regarded as one of the league’s top young talent evaluators and Peter is one of the most strategic minds in the NBA. Ownership has empowered me to build a robust and dynamic front office, and adding two extremely talented, experienced and respected executives in Bryson and Peter is a home run for our group.”

The Hawks have been in the midst of their search for a president of basketball operations.

Saleh’s statement is the first from a member of the front office since the one Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler made when the team announced Fields’ firing.