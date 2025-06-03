Hawks guard Dyson Daniels will head to the NBA Finals.

The 22-year-old will provide on-the-ground coverage as a part of the NBA Player Correspondent Program. Daniels joins three other players who will cover the finals as media correspondents. The goal of the program is to help players prepare for the next stage of their careers after their playing days.

The reigning most improved player, Daniels joins the Bulls’ Matas Buzelis, Heat’s Jaime Jaquez and 76ers’ Jared McCain this year in the program.