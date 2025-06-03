Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks’ Dyson Daniels chosen as a player correspondent for NBA Finals

Atlanta guard joins the Bulls’ Matas Buzelis, Heat’s Jaime Jaquez and 76ers’ Jared McCain.
Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels was slected to be one of three player correspondents during the NBA Final. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

Hawks guard Dyson Daniels will head to the NBA Finals.

The 22-year-old will provide on-the-ground coverage as a part of the NBA Player Correspondent Program. Daniels joins three other players who will cover the finals as media correspondents. The goal of the program is to help players prepare for the next stage of their careers after their playing days.

The reigning most improved player, Daniels joins the Bulls’ Matas Buzelis, Heat’s Jaime Jaquez and 76ers’ Jared McCain this year in the program.

Daniels will provide coverage of Game 3, with his work going directly to NBA social and digital platforms.

Daniels will have the chance to continue raising his public profile and will have the opportunity to learn about the entertainment business side of the NBA and how the league covers the finals from different perspectives. The program also provides players with a chance to expand their networking opportunities.

Former Hawks forward Vince Carter is an alumnus of the program.

