Hawks block Knicks’ interview request for Quin Snyder; Trae Young chimes in

New York continues search for successor after parting ways with Tom Thibodeau.
Hawks head coach Quin Snyder (left) and guard Trae Young confer during an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena on April 1 in Atlanta. Young and Snyder have built a strong relationship since the team hired Snyder in 2023. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By
1 hour ago

The New York Knicks appear to be doing their due diligence in their search for a new coach, casting a wide net to try to interview several coaches around the league.

The Knicks reached out to the Hawks to seek permission to interview head coach Quin Snyder, according to a league source familiar with the situation.

But the Hawks firmly denied the request, and Hawks star Trae Young added his own feedback under ESPN’s report on X (formerly known as Twitter). Young and Snyder have built a strong relationship since the Hawks hired him in 2023.

Young led the league in assists during the regular season.

It’s not unusual for teams in the midst of a coaching search to check the availability of rival coaches.

But the Knicks have notably had little success in this cycle after the Timberwolves, Rockets, Bulls and Mavericks all denied New York’s requests to interview their coaches.

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau yells from the sideline during the first half of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Kasparas Jakucionis talks to media at the 2025 NBA basketball draft combine in Chicago, May 14, 2025. (Nam Y. Huh/A)

Credit: AP

