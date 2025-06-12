The New York Knicks appear to be doing their due diligence in their search for a new coach, casting a wide net to try to interview several coaches around the league.

The Knicks reached out to the Hawks to seek permission to interview head coach Quin Snyder, according to a league source familiar with the situation.

But the Hawks firmly denied the request, and Hawks star Trae Young added his own feedback under ESPN’s report on X (formerly known as Twitter). Young and Snyder have built a strong relationship since the Hawks hired him in 2023.