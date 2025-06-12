The New York Knicks appear to be doing their due diligence in their search for a new coach, casting a wide net to try to interview several coaches around the league.
The Knicks reached out to the Hawks to seek permission to interview head coach Quin Snyder, according to a league source familiar with the situation.
But the Hawks firmly denied the request, and Hawks star Trae Young added his own feedback under ESPN’s report on X (formerly known as Twitter). Young and Snyder have built a strong relationship since the Hawks hired him in 2023.
Young led the league in assists during the regular season.
It’s not unusual for teams in the midst of a coaching search to check the availability of rival coaches.
But the Knicks have notably had little success in this cycle after the Timberwolves, Rockets, Bulls and Mavericks all denied New York’s requests to interview their coaches.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
‘You learn from it’: Ex-Hawks coach Pierce thriving with Pacers in NBA Finals
After leaving Atlanta in 2021, Lloyd Pierce has helped build a surprising Indiana team.
Featured
Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Building Authority
A skybridge at the state Capitol? Atlanta lawmakers say not in our air.
The Georgia Building Authority says it would make it easier to move between meetings. Atlanta preservationists say it would take away from the historic facade of the building.
This tiny Georgia town worries cut in federal incentives will burst its bubble
Commerce, Georgia, thrived during the EV boom, but proposed federal cuts to tax credits could ripple through the city transformed by clean energy investment.
Cousins, rookies and injuries: 5 takeaways as Falcons wrap minicamp
‘I’m excited about where we are in the offseason,’ Atlanta coach Raheem Morris says as mandatory minicamp starts.