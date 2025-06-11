Four game times for the 2025 Georgia football schedule were announced by ESPN on Wednesday.
Georgia’s game against Alabama on Sept. 27 will start at 7:30 p.m., with the game airing on ABC. This will be the first time since 2015 these teams play each other in Sanford Stadium. It will also be the first home night game of the season for Georgia, as the games against Marshall and Austin Peay are set for 3:30 p.m.
The game against Kentucky, scheduled for Oct. 4, will start at noon. ABC or ESPN will broadcast the game.
Georgia’s game against Mississippi State on Nov. 8 will also start at noon. That game will be played in Starkville, Mississippi, and also air on either ESPN or ABC.
Georgia’s game against Auburn on Oct. 11 will be a night kickoff, but a time is not specified. Per a release from ESPN, a night designation means the game will start between 6-8 p.m.
The games against Ole Miss and Texas, which will both be played in Sanford Stadium, were given a flex designation. That means that those games could start anytime between 3:30–4:30 p.m. and 6–8 p.m.
Georgia’s games against Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas are the only three that have not yet been given an exact start time.
Other Georgia games that have already been assigned kickoff times:
- UGA vs. Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 13
- UGA vs. Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 1
- UGA vs. Charlotte at 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 22
- UGA @ Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 28
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Georgia Tech basketball to face DePaul in Emerald Coast Classic
Georgia Tech basketball will be part of a four-team field for the November Emeral Coast Classic in Florida.
UGA basketball to host Tech on eve of highly anticipated home football game
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry known as “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate” will be held in Athens on Nov. 14.
Featured
A big election with a tiny turnout: Few voters show up for Georgia PSC primary
Turnout in Georgia's statewide elections for the Public Service Commission is so low that several counties might close polling places for the runoffs.
30 years later, teenage girl found dead behind Atlanta home is identified
In 1995, children made a horrific discovery behind a southwest Atlanta home: A girl had been buried in a shallow grave. She has now been identified thanks to a Texas DNA lab.