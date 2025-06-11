Four game times for the 2025 Georgia football schedule were announced by ESPN on Wednesday.

Georgia’s game against Alabama on Sept. 27 will start at 7:30 p.m., with the game airing on ABC. This will be the first time since 2015 these teams play each other in Sanford Stadium. It will also be the first home night game of the season for Georgia, as the games against Marshall and Austin Peay are set for 3:30 p.m.

The game against Kentucky, scheduled for Oct. 4, will start at noon. ABC or ESPN will broadcast the game.

Georgia’s game against Mississippi State on Nov. 8 will also start at noon. That game will be played in Starkville, Mississippi, and also air on either ESPN or ABC.

Georgia’s game against Auburn on Oct. 11 will be a night kickoff, but a time is not specified. Per a release from ESPN, a night designation means the game will start between 6-8 p.m.

The games against Ole Miss and Texas, which will both be played in Sanford Stadium, were given a flex designation. That means that those games could start anytime between 3:30–4:30 p.m. and 6–8 p.m.

Georgia’s games against Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas are the only three that have not yet been given an exact start time.

Other Georgia games that have already been assigned kickoff times: