Georgia-Alabama football game time among several kickoffs announced by ESPN

It will be the first home night game of the season for Georgia.
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

By Connor Riley
48 minutes ago

Four game times for the 2025 Georgia football schedule were announced by ESPN on Wednesday.

Georgia’s game against Alabama on Sept. 27 will start at 7:30 p.m., with the game airing on ABC. This will be the first time since 2015 these teams play each other in Sanford Stadium. It will also be the first home night game of the season for Georgia, as the games against Marshall and Austin Peay are set for 3:30 p.m.

The game against Kentucky, scheduled for Oct. 4, will start at noon. ABC or ESPN will broadcast the game.

Georgia’s game against Mississippi State on Nov. 8 will also start at noon. That game will be played in Starkville, Mississippi, and also air on either ESPN or ABC.

Georgia’s game against Auburn on Oct. 11 will be a night kickoff, but a time is not specified. Per a release from ESPN, a night designation means the game will start between 6-8 p.m.

The games against Ole Miss and Texas, which will both be played in Sanford Stadium, were given a flex designation. That means that those games could start anytime between 3:30–4:30 p.m. and 6–8 p.m.

Georgia’s games against Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas are the only three that have not yet been given an exact start time.

Other Georgia games that have already been assigned kickoff times:

  • UGA vs. Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 13
  • UGA vs. Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 1
  • UGA vs. Charlotte at 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 22
  • UGA @ Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 28

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

