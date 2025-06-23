Figuring out which teams will play in Atlanta in first Club World Cup Round of 16 match

If Brazil’s Botafogo defeats or draws Spain’s Atlético Madrid on Monday, it will finish atop Group B and will play in Atlanta.

Paris Saint-Germain will win Group B and advance to Atlanta if defeats Seattle, and Atlético Madrid beats Botafogo by less than seven goals.

Atlético Madrid will win Group B and advance to Atlanta if it defeats Botafogo and Seattle defeats PSG, or if they defeat Botafogo by at least seven goals, assuming PSG defeats Seattle.

The winner of Inter Miami vs. Brazil’s Palmeiras will finish atop Group A. A draw ensures that both teams will advance.

Palmeiras would advance to Atlanta if it loses to Inter Miami, and Portugal’s Porto loses to Egypt’s Al Ahly.

Inter Miami would return to play in Atlanta (if defeated Porto in a group stage match) if it draws with Palmeiras, or if it loses to Palmeiras and Porto defeats Al Ahly.

Porto would return to Atlanta if it defeats Al Ahly, Palmeiras loses to Inter Miami, and Porto finishes above Palmeiras on overall goal difference. If Porto and Palmeiras tie on goal difference, Porto would advance by number of goals scored. If that is equal, they would advance by having a higher fair play ranking. If that is equal, they would draw lots.

Al Ahly would advance to Atlanta if it defeats Porto, Inter Miami loses to Palmeiras, and Al Ahly finishes above Inter Miami on overall goal difference. If they tie on goal difference, Al Ahly would advance by number of goals scored. If that is equal, they would advance by having a higher fair play ranking. If that is equal, they would draw lots.