Running back Jashaun Corbin, a former standout at Texas A&M and Florida State, was signed by the Falcons on Tuesday.
Running back Jase McClellan, who played at Alabama and was selected in the sixth round (186th overall) of the NFL draft in 2024, was released.
Corbin, 24, who went undrafted, was signed by the Giants after the 2022 draft. He’s 5-foot-11 and 203 pounds. He played in six games during the 2023 season.
Corbin played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL in 2025. He had 97 rushes for 522 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. He also had 18 catches for 138 yards.
McClellan,5-11, 212 pounds, played in two games and had 13 carries for 32 yards.
The Falcons had high hopes for McClellan.
“A natural runner,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said after McClellan was selected. “Physical and strong back that…three-down back in terms of what he can do in the pass game. He can pass protect. He can catch the ball.”
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said, “toughness,” when asked about McClellan.
