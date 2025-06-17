Running back Jashaun Corbin, a former standout at Texas A&M and Florida State, was signed by the Falcons on Tuesday.

Running back Jase McClellan, who played at Alabama and was selected in the sixth round (186th overall) of the NFL draft in 2024, was released.

Corbin, 24, who went undrafted, was signed by the Giants after the 2022 draft. He’s 5-foot-11 and 203 pounds. He played in six games during the 2023 season.