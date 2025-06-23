Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Kirk Cousins featured in season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’

Cousins is featured in the trailer throwing the game-winning touchdown pass last season and coaching a youth flag football game.
Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Kirk Cousins (right) and Michael Penix Jr. listen to instructions during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

By
48 minutes ago

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is featured in the second season of “Quarterback,” a documentary series that is set to be released July 8 on streaming service Netflix.

Cousins, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Detroit’s Jared Goff will star in the show. In the first season of the series, Cousins, then with the Vikings, was a breakout hit of the show, which also included Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Cousins is featured in the trailer throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to Drake London against the Eagles last year, coaching a youth flag football game, swag surfing with the fans and taking the big hit against New Orleans that changed the trajectory of the Falcons’ 2024 season.

He also discusses his decision to sign with the Falcons for a four-year contract worth up to $180 million.

ExploreReflecting on Falcons’ offseason: Did they do enough to catch Tampa Bay?

Cousins was returning from a torn Achilles tendon and had the Falcons off to a 6-3 start. He was benched later in the season.

The show contends to offer an unfiltered look at the on-field action and off-field reality of life as an NFL quarterback. Each quarterback was mic’d-up during every game and one practice per week. There are in-home and behind-the-scenes weekly routines.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
