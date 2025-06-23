Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is featured in the second season of “Quarterback,” a documentary series that is set to be released July 8 on streaming service Netflix.

Cousins, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Detroit’s Jared Goff will star in the show. In the first season of the series, Cousins, then with the Vikings, was a breakout hit of the show, which also included Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Cousins is featured in the trailer throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to Drake London against the Eagles last year, coaching a youth flag football game, swag surfing with the fans and taking the big hit against New Orleans that changed the trajectory of the Falcons’ 2024 season.