With all of their renovations completed, the Falcons will invite fans back to Flowery Branch for 11 open practices during training camp this summer.
The open sessions will include two joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. Last season, the Falcons did not have any open practices at their facilities, as renovations were underway.
The Falcons held an open practice at Seckinger High School on July 27, 2024.
This summer’s first open practice will be held July 24.
Coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot will speak to fans July 26.
Open practices will also be held July 27, 29 and 31, and Aug. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13. The first nine practices will start at 9:30 a.m.
The two practices with the Titans will start at 9:40 a.m. Aug. 12 and 13.
Fans can get free tickets at Falcons open practices.
