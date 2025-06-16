Atlanta Braves
Braves return Stuart Fairchild to roster, designate another OF for assignment

Fairchild hit .182 in 33 at-bats for Atlanta before dislocating his pinkie May 29.
The Atlanta Braves' Stuart Fairchild scores on single hit by Marcell Ozuna against the Nationals on May 22 in Washington. (Terrance Williams/AP)

By Olivia Sayer
1 hour ago

The Braves began their day off Monday by shuffling backup outfielders, as they returned Stuart Fairchild to the roster from his rehabilitation assignment Monday. The club designated outfielder José Azocar for assignment as the corresponding move.

The Braves also reinstated infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. from his rehab assignment and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Fairchild went on the 10-day injured list May 30 after dislocating his pinkie against the Phillies the day before. The injury occurred in the top of the fourth inning when he attempted to steal second base with the Braves trailing 2-0.

His rehabilitation assignment consisted of three games at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he hit .417 with one walk, three strikeouts and a stolen base. Fairchild hit .182 in 33 at-bats for the Braves before his injury.

Azocar appeared in only two games for the Braves, with one plate appearance. The organization picked him up after he posted a .278 average in 18 at-bats for the Mets.

The Braves will welcome the Mets to Truist Park on Tuesday for a three-game series. Spencer Schwellenbach will take the mound for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

