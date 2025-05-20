With summer getting closer, the wait for college football is growing shorter.
So, Georgia Tech fans, what are your expectations for the 2025 season? Some observers think the Yellow Jackets belong in the top five in any conversation about who might win the ACC. That gives the Jackets a legitimate shot at playing for the conference championship Dec. 6, and playing for the ACC title would give Tech a chance at a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Tell us what you think. Coach Brent Key is touting the Finnish concept of “sisu” — which he defines as “extraordinary determination, courage and resoluteness in the face of extreme adversity.” How will that translate that into victories? Will Tech win enough games to have a shot at the ACC championship?
Cast your vote below.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Georgia Tech baseball wraps up regular season at Duke
Georgia Tech baseball entered the final week of the regular season with a lot on the line.
‘Sisu?’ Key wants Georgia Tech football focused on mindset this summer
Tech football enters 2025 coming off back-to-back 7-6 seasons that include some big victories, some head-scratching losses and no win over UGA since 2016
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC
Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered the race for Georgia governor Tuesday, vowing to bring “battle-tested” leadership to the Capitol.
Tenants allege dangerous conditions at Invitation Homes’ rentals
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into the rental practices of big, out-of-state companies.
Coming to streets near you: Hyundai’s made-in-Georgia, all-electric SUV
Hyundai is showing off its newest model, the IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, which is being made at the recently opened EV factory near Savannah.