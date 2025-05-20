Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Vote: How many games will Georgia Tech football win in 2025 regular season?

Will Tech win enough to have a shot at the ACC championship?
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrate after defeating Miami in an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrate after defeating Miami in an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

With summer getting closer, the wait for college football is growing shorter.

So, Georgia Tech fans, what are your expectations for the 2025 season? Some observers think the Yellow Jackets belong in the top five in any conversation about who might win the ACC. That gives the Jackets a legitimate shot at playing for the conference championship Dec. 6, and playing for the ACC title would give Tech a chance at a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Tell us what you think. Coach Brent Key is touting the Finnish concept of “sisu” — which he defines as “extraordinary determination, courage and resoluteness in the face of extreme adversity.” How will that translate that into victories? Will Tech win enough games to have a shot at the ACC championship?

Cast your vote below.

About the Author

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Follow David Wellham on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia Tech players await the game to start against the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia Tech baseball wraps up regular season at Duke

Georgia Tech baseball entered the final week of the regular season with a lot on the line.

Georgia Tech wins ACC regular-season title

‘Sisu?’ Key wants Georgia Tech football focused on mindset this summer

Tech football enters 2025 coming off back-to-back 7-6 seasons that include some big victories, some head-scratching losses and no win over UGA since 2016

27m ago

The Latest

Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key, here talking with broadcasters before the National Championship game in January, signed the 21st-ranked recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports in February, and added a slew of transfers to bolster its roster heading into the 2025 season. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘Sisu?’ Key wants Georgia Tech football focused on mindset this summer

27m ago

Georgia Tech receives commitment from Boston College guard

Danny Hall named ACC coach of the year

Featured

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, has decided to run for governor. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered the race for Georgia governor Tuesday, vowing to bring “battle-tested” leadership to the Capitol.

Tenants allege dangerous conditions at Invitation Homes’ rentals

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into the rental practices of big, out-of-state companies.

Coming to streets near you: Hyundai’s made-in-Georgia, all-electric SUV

Hyundai is showing off its newest model, the IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, which is being made at the recently opened EV factory near Savannah.