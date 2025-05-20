With summer getting closer, the wait for college football is growing shorter.

So, Georgia Tech fans, what are your expectations for the 2025 season? Some observers think the Yellow Jackets belong in the top five in any conversation about who might win the ACC. That gives the Jackets a legitimate shot at playing for the conference championship Dec. 6, and playing for the ACC title would give Tech a chance at a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Tell us what you think. Coach Brent Key is touting the Finnish concept of “sisu” — which he defines as “extraordinary determination, courage and resoluteness in the face of extreme adversity.” How will that translate that into victories? Will Tech win enough games to have a shot at the ACC championship?