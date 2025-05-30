Georgia Bulldogs
UGA baseball game delayed, first pitch time still TBD

Storms are forecast to be in the area between 2 and 4 p.m.
A general view of Foley Field is shown as the NCAA Regional game between Georgia and Binghamton is delayed because of inclement weather at Foley Field, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

46 minutes ago

The Georgia baseball game against Binghamton, initially set for noon, has been delayed “at least a couple of hours,” according to UGA Athletics.

The announcement comes ahead of expected inclement weather in Athens. Storms are forecast to be in the area between 2 and 4 p.m.

No first pitch time had been determined as of 12:30 p.m.

The delay may impact where the game is televised, but that information is not yet available.

The Bulldogs enter the tournament as the overall No. 7 seed, hosting the first-round regional this weekend.

