The Georgia baseball game against Binghamton, initially set for noon, has been delayed “at least a couple of hours,” according to UGA Athletics.
The announcement comes ahead of expected inclement weather in Athens. Storms are forecast to be in the area between 2 and 4 p.m.
No first pitch time had been determined as of 12:30 p.m.
The delay may impact where the game is televised, but that information is not yet available.
The Bulldogs enter the tournament as the overall No. 7 seed, hosting the first-round regional this weekend.
