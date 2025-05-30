The Georgia baseball game against Binghamton, initially set for noon, has been delayed “at least a couple of hours,” according to UGA Athletics.

The announcement comes ahead of expected inclement weather in Athens. Storms are forecast to be in the area between 2 and 4 p.m.

No first pitch time had been determined as of 12:30 p.m.

The delay may impact where the game is televised, but that information is not yet available.

The Bulldogs enter the tournament as the overall No. 7 seed, hosting the first-round regional this weekend.