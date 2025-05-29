Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Kickoff time announced for 2025 Clean Old-Fashioned Hate

Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs scheduled to meet Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key talks with Georgia coach Kirby Smart before their game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Nov. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
59 minutes ago

A kickoff time has been announced for the next installment of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.

Georgia Tech and Georgia will renew their rivalry at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised live by ABC.

The meeting will be the first between the two programs played at a neutral site.

Georgia has won seven consecutive games in the series, one short of tying the record for consecutive wins in the rivalry held by Tech. The Yellow Jackets beat UGA eight consecutive times between 1949-56.

Tech coach Brent Key is 0-3 against UGA and Georgia coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs claimed the 2024 matchup by prevailing 44-42 after eight overtimes at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

Originally scheduled for Nov. 29, the 2025 contest fulfills obligations of a contract Tech signed in 2021 with AMB Sports and Entertainment and Mercedes-Benz Stadium that requires the Jackets to play at least one game per season at the venue through 2026. Tech stands to make a guaranteed $10 million from the game with UGA in 2025.

The 2026 Tech-UGA matchup is slated to be in Athens, and then the game will return to Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2027.

ExploreAfter hocking Tech-Georgia game, how about selling ‘Clean Old-Fashioned Hate’?

Tech also announced Thursday two other kickoff times for its 2025 schedule.

The Jackets will host Clemson, the defending ACC champions, Sept. 13 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. That contest is scheduled to kick off at noon and will be televised by either ESPN or ABC.

Tech will be looking to break a long losing streak against the Tigers. Clemson has won nine in a row in the series since 2015 (the two teams did not meet in 2024 for the first time since 1982).

On Sept. 6, Tech will host Gardner-Webb at Bobby Dodd Stadium, and that game is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. The matchup between the Runnin’ Bulldogs and the Jackets will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

Gardner-Webb went 4-8 in 2024.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

