Georgia baseball earns national seed, to host Regional in 2025 NCAA Tournament

Georgia entered the final week of the season with the No. 1 ranked RPI. Georgia posted a stellar 29-4 home record this season, with series wins over fellow regional hosts Arkansas and Auburn.

The Bulldogs went 18-12 in the SEC season. The league produced eight of the 16 regional hosts, as Texas, LSU, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Tennessee and Ole Miss all join the Bulldogs. Georgia also faced Clemson during the regular season as well.

This is the second straight season that Georgia has been a regional host. Wes Johnson has compiled an 82-35 record in his time at Georgia. Last season, the Bulldogs advanced to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2008 before they ultimately fell to N.C. State.

Johnson was rewarded with a contract extension earlier this week that will keep him with the school through 2031.

“I think he’s got a great understanding of this new world, obviously, the evolution of college athletics, and how to attack the portal and build a team in this new world. He’s really cerebral,“ Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said. ”I think his understanding of technology and how to develop players, and he can pitch that in recruiting. And he’s a great human being. Someone who loves Georgia, someone I love being around and working with. It’s just, he checks every box.”

Despite losing Charlie Condon, last year’s Golden Spikes winner, Georgia actually had a better record in SEC play. The Bulldogs have seven players with at least 10 home runs, with Robbie Burnett leading the team with 20. Slate Alford, Georgia’s lone First Team All-SEC representative, is hitting .325 with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs.

From the pitching standpoint, Brian Curley has emerged as the team’s top starter, with Leighton Finley likely to be the team’s No. 2 option as the NCAA Tournament starts.

Georgia will learn its full path along with the rest of the field on Monday at 12 p.m. ET.

Any available all-session or single-game tickets for the 2025 NCAA Athens Regional will go on sale online only starting Tuesday, May 27 at 7 p.m. at https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/list/BBS.

2025 NCAA Tournament regional hosts