Garth Lagerwey: No decision yet on Atlanta United’s 2026 ticket prices

Lagerwey said that Deila’s teams typically start slowly before improving. NYCFC, which Deila led to the MLS Cup in 2020, lost its first three matches. It lost only three more of its next 17 during the COVID-shortened season, including winning its last four.

“I do think this team is going to get better as the season goes on,” Lagerwey said. “And we can tackle those questions as we are able to improve the team.”

This season’s average ticket price increased by 6% from 2024. Total prices ranged from $560 to $16,380.

Deila support. Deila said Friday that he appreciated that Lagerwey said his job is safe but wished it didn’t need to be said.

“The result hasn’t been good enough to what we expect,” he said.

Deila said the only way to improve is to keep working, something he has said many times and that Lagerwey said Wednesday.

“I’m here to win, nothing else,” Deila said. “And the only way to do that is to work every day, improving the certain areas on the pitch and off the pitch. And that’s what we’re doing. And big belief that we’re going to get there, and I’m looking forward to getting there, to stand here and talk to you in a different situation.”

Deila said again that he takes responsibility for the lack of success.

“We have ambitions in this club, and we are coming here to do something, and we are working from where we are now,” Deila said. “But this is not acceptable over time.”

Miranchuk milestone. Miranchuk will make his 400th appearance as a professional should he play in Sunday’s match against Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Twenty-four of those appearances have come with Atlanta United.

Miranchuk was unaware Friday that he was on the verge of the milestone.

“I’m just glad that I stayed healthy,” he said. “That’s most important for a player.”

Miranchuk, 29 years old, said he hopes he can reach 400 more.

His first appearance came when he was 17 years old and was playing for Lokomotiv Moscow in his native Russia.

“It goes by really quickly,” he said.

Injury updates. Deila said it’s unlikely that fullback Brooks Lennon (hamstring) will be available for Sunday’s match. Midfielder Tristan Muyumba (knee injuries) and centerback Stian Gregersen (quadriceps) will miss Sunday’s match.