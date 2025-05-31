State Sports Report
State Sports Report

Dream use big nights by Howard, Gray to subdue Storm

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) is celebrated by teammates during the second half in a WNBA basketball game at Gateway Center Arena, Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta Dream won 83-75 over Dallas Wings. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
1 hour ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 33 point, Allisha Gray added a career-best 28 and the Dream overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Seattle Storm 94-87 for their fourth consecutive victory.

Seattle led by 17 points early in the third quarter, but the Dream (5-2) scored 14 of the next 20, and Gray made a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run that cut the deficit to two, at 61-59, with 2:48 left in the period. Gray made 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to give the Dream their first lead since 3-2 and followed with a 3-pointer than made it 75-70 about 2½ minutes into the fourth.

Howard and Gray, who had seven points on 2-of-6 shooting at halftime, combined to scored 40 second-half points. Brionna Jones finished with 15 points and Naz Hillmon added 11 points and six rebounds, five offensive.

Skylar Diggins hit a pull-up jumper that pulled the Storm to 82-80 with 3:12 left in the game, but Gray answered 14 seconds later with two free throws and Howard scored six points from there to seal it.

Diggins led Seattle (3-3) with 20 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 16. Gabby Williams and Erica Wheeler had 14 points apiece.

The Dream outscored the Storm 60-42 and made 21 of 38 from the field in the second half. The Dream also made 8 of 11 from the free-throw line, while Seattle made 4 of 4, in the fourth quarter as the Storm were called for eight fouls and teh Dream had four.

