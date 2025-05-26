Cutting Orlando Arcia was warranted, but it doesn’t mean Braves won’t miss him

An umpire went over to the Braves dugout to procure a replacement for Montero. Not playing that night, as usual, Arcia offered his own red fielder’s glove for Montero to use.

We can all agree that it wasn’t like Arcia volunteered his kidney. But it was not devoid of meaning either.

“He’s locked in,” center fielder Michael Harris II told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday. “He’s in tune with the game all the time. He knows what’s going on.”

Harris spoke of the veteran infielder a day after the team had designated Arcia for assignment to make room for Ronald Acuña Jr., who was returning from his rehab assignment for a torn ACL. (After clearing waivers, Arcia was released Sunday.)

In the grand scheme, it was not a move that caused shock waves.

Arcia had lost his starting shortstop job to Nick Allen early in the season, as Arcia continued to fail to produce at the plate. He was not much of an option as a pinch hitter and was less of a defender than Allen, and manager Brian Snitker had faster players off the bench to pinch run.

While an All-Star in 2023, Arcia was a logical choice to be removed from the roster to open up room for Acuña, who is a close friend of Arcia’s. Since April 16, Arcia had a total of four plate appearances.

But, even in a business where jobs are temporary and co-workers frequently are coming and going, Arcia’s departure was felt.

“I think he’s just the ultimate teammate,” Harris said. “He still roots for us, no matter if he’s starting or on the bench. When he comes in the game, I feel like he’s ready to come into that position to help us win.”

Said Acuña, “I think if you would’ve told me that was the move, I probably would’ve asked if I could spend another week down in Gwinnett.”

The game moves on.

But it’s worth acknowledging the contributions and departure of a player who exemplified the culture that the Braves nurture through their selectivity in who they add — and don’t add — to the roster, which has been an ingredient in their seven consecutive postseason appearances.

From the stands and television, Arcia may have been what was visible on the field: a solid fielder and a below-average hitter.

To his teammates, he was far more than that.

Having arrived in April 2021 in a trade with Milwaukee to be a utility infielder, Arcia had the fifth-longest active tenure on the team at the time he was let go. Playing or not, he had woven himself into the Braves fabric.

“He’s, like, the perfect teammate,” Harris said. “He’s always up on the top step (in the dugout) hyping us up.”

The easy thing to say is that anybody should be a good teammate when he’s making $2 million a year. And it’s true.

But examples to the contrary aren’t hard to find.

And how about this — after the free-agency departure of Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, Arcia won the shortstop job in the spring of 2023, beating out Vaughn Grissom. You could make a case that, had Arcia not won the job over the hot prospect and gone on to hit .264 with 17 home runs that season, the Braves wouldn’t have been willing to trade Grissom to the Boston Red Sox for Chris Sale, who subsequently won the Cy Young Award.

While he was still with the team, Arcia spoke with me about his disposition during the team’s recent road trip to Pittsburgh.

“I think I’m always going to try to be the same person, regardless of whether I’m playing or not,” he said through team translator Franco García. “And for me, being that person is being a good teammate, showing support to my teammates every chance that I get and showing the support that they deserve for the job that they’re doing.”

That was the part that stuck out: Arcia’s continued energy and good humor. It would have been easy — maybe even natural — to see his role to recede into the background and just not be a malcontent.

But Arcia seemed to carry himself almost as if he wasn’t bothered. He continued to stay sharp in pregame drills. He was active in the dugout. He was among the first to race out onto the field after a walk-off win to celebrate his teammates.

In the clubhouse before one of the games against the Pirates, he engaged in a putting competition with left fielder Alex Verdugo that became the focus of attention.

“I’m driving Verdugo crazy,” he said with a laugh during the interview.

As I spoke with Arcia about his attitude, my sense was that he didn’t think of it as being noteworthy or unusual. For instance, I asked him if he had learned it from any past teammates in particular.

“No, I think I’ve just always sort of been that way since I was young,” he said. “I think whenever I wasn’t playing, I think I just got in the dugout and started goofing around as a way to show support to my teammates.”

Now released, Arcia is free to sign with any team. Given the Braves’ penchant for bringing back former players, who would be surprised if he someday returned?

In the clubhouse, the welcome would be hearty.