Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Chris Eubanks joins TNT as part of French Open coverage

Former Georgia Tech star is still an active player on the professional circuit.
Former All-American and ACC player of the year Chris Eubanks will make his TNT debut this week when the network begins its broadcast coverage of the French Open. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Former All-American and ACC player of the year Chris Eubanks will make his TNT debut this week when the network begins its broadcast coverage of the French Open. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)
By
45 minutes ago

For Chris Eubanks, being a television analyst is a lot like being on the tennis court.

There is some trepidation at the outset, sure, but once the show starts, it’s easy to get into the swing of things.

“As you do it more and more, there’s always those initial nerves right before you go, but once you get on and you get in the flow, it’s just like playing tennis, you get the confidence,” Eubanks told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“The confidence for me, at least, starts to grow when I get my thoughts out well, I say something I think is a good point — but it makes sense, and it sounds good.”

Explore‘Atlanta means everything’: Chris Eubanks wins as he’s embraced at Atlanta Open.

Eubanks will make his TNT debut this week when the network begins its broadcast coverage of the French Open. It will be a surreal moment for Eubanks to be live on the air inside a building adjacent to the Byers Tennis Complex on the Georgia Tech campus, where Eubanks spent his collegiate days.

Since becoming a professional in 2015, Eubanks has built a successful playing career that has included a run to the Wimbledon Championships quarterfinals in 2023 and playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The former All-American and ACC player of the year got his broadcasting feet wet in 2022 with the Tennis Channel and did some work for ESPN during the 2023 U.S. Open.

Since becoming a professional in 2015, Chris Eubanks has built a successful playing career that has included a run to the Wimbledon Championships quarterfinals in 2023 and playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Earlier this year, Eubanks’ agent said TNT wanted to know if Eubanks would be interested in joining the network’s coverage of the French Open. He met in person with network executives and called the decision to join the broadcast team, “an easy yes.”

Eubanks said the simple part of being on the air is breaking down the match as it happens. He and his tennis playing peers typically do that anyway in a locker room setting — especially during an exciting, high-stakes match. A good point to remember, though, he said is that not everyone watching understands the game as a professional would.

“There’s just certain things that I think are very obvious from playing that it took me a minute to really see, like, ‘Oh, the viewers like to hear this stuff.’ There’s real value in it,” Eubanks said.

ExploreFormer Georgia Tech star Chris Eubanks makes Team USA for Olympics

“So saying things that a lot of players are going be like, ‘Well obviously we knew he was gonna serve kick wide when he moved his serving stance 5 feet to the left. Everyone knows that’s coming.’ But telling the viewer that as well allows them to feel included.”

Eubanks, of course, is still an active player on the professional circuit having competed earlier this month at the Oeiras 5 on the ATP Tour in Portugal. The move into the broadcasting realm is not a permanent one.

Not yet, anyway.

“It’s something that I really enjoyed from the very first time that I did it,” he said. “And it’s something that I’ve really started to look at for what could be long term when my playing days are done.”

ExploreAtlanta’s Chris Eubanks proud of roots, honored by headlines

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - AFC wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7), of the Jacksonville Jaguars, runs away from NFC return specialist KaVontae Turpin, of the Dallas Cowboys, right, during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Orlando. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Credit: AP

NFL owners unanimously approve player participation in Olympic flag football for 2028

French Open 2025 guide: How to watch on TV, betting odds and more to know about Roland-Garros

Back in the mix: Jon Rahm 'hungry' for first major championship since joining LIV Golf in 2023

The Latest

Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall looks on as the Yellow Jackets play California in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. (Andy Hancock/ACC)

Credit: (Andy Hancock/ACC)

Georgia Tech baseball set for rematch with Clemson in semis at ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech beats California to advance to ACC tournament semifinals

Georgia Tech athletic director talks revenue sharing, fundraising with Bloomberg

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.