Chris Eubanks joins TNT as part of French Open coverage

“The confidence for me, at least, starts to grow when I get my thoughts out well, I say something I think is a good point — but it makes sense, and it sounds good.”

Eubanks will make his TNT debut this week when the network begins its broadcast coverage of the French Open. It will be a surreal moment for Eubanks to be live on the air inside a building adjacent to the Byers Tennis Complex on the Georgia Tech campus, where Eubanks spent his collegiate days.

Since becoming a professional in 2015, Eubanks has built a successful playing career that has included a run to the Wimbledon Championships quarterfinals in 2023 and playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The former All-American and ACC player of the year got his broadcasting feet wet in 2022 with the Tennis Channel and did some work for ESPN during the 2023 U.S. Open.

Earlier this year, Eubanks’ agent said TNT wanted to know if Eubanks would be interested in joining the network’s coverage of the French Open. He met in person with network executives and called the decision to join the broadcast team, “an easy yes.”

Eubanks said the simple part of being on the air is breaking down the match as it happens. He and his tennis playing peers typically do that anyway in a locker room setting — especially during an exciting, high-stakes match. A good point to remember, though, he said is that not everyone watching understands the game as a professional would.

“There’s just certain things that I think are very obvious from playing that it took me a minute to really see, like, ‘Oh, the viewers like to hear this stuff.’ There’s real value in it,” Eubanks said.

“So saying things that a lot of players are going be like, ‘Well obviously we knew he was gonna serve kick wide when he moved his serving stance 5 feet to the left. Everyone knows that’s coming.’ But telling the viewer that as well allows them to feel included.”

Eubanks, of course, is still an active player on the professional circuit having competed earlier this month at the Oeiras 5 on the ATP Tour in Portugal. The move into the broadcasting realm is not a permanent one.

Not yet, anyway.

“It’s something that I really enjoyed from the very first time that I did it,” he said. “And it’s something that I’ve really started to look at for what could be long term when my playing days are done.”