Watkins and Thigpen told basketball coaches James Gwyn and Randy McClure in March that their contracts would not be renewed. Gwyn became Campbell’s boys coach in 1995, and McClure became Campbell’s girls coach in 1990. The school’s gymnasium was named in their honor in 2019.

Supporters started a petition asking the school board to look into their nonrenewals and reinstate them. The petition got more than 4,000 signatures.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced April 24 after an investigation that the coaches would be offered contracts, and they accepted.