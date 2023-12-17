Everyday Heroes: Erica Clahar

Umi Feeds can be traced back to a serendipitous moment in 2015 during one of Clahar’s volunteering experiences. As the night drew to a close, she noticed a surplus of food destined for disposal. Recognizing the immediate need just a short distance away, Clahar walked over to a city of Atlanta staffer to ask if she could redirect the food to people experiencing homelessness. The organizers, recognizing the urgency of the situation, approved, marking the birth of Umi Feeds. Serving that first batch of rescued food was a poignant moment that quickly reminded Clahar of the significant need present in her community.

Clahar’s journey as a community steward and advocate for the less fortunate began during her teenage years in Queens, New York. Volunteering alongside her aunt, Nadia Malik– affectionately known as Umi– Clahar helped prepare small meals distributed to people without housing in Manhattan. This early experience sparked a deep sense of responsibility toward addressing hunger, homelessness and the broader needs of others. Umi Feeds was named in a nod to that experience, and to Clahar’s aunt.

Since its inception, Umi Feeds has served more than 70,000 meals to homeless individuals in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Miami and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. However, Clahar’s vision goes beyond mere sustenance. The organization has diversified its outreach, providing essential items such as coats and blankets, offering services like yoga and barber sessions, promoting literacy through book donations and organizing annual Christmas events in collaboration with Toys For Tots to bring joy to underserved children since 2017.

Collaboration has been a cornerstone of Umi Feeds’ success, with Clahar forging partnerships with Panera Bread, Mercedes Benz Stadium (Levy Restaurant Group), Goodr, Trader Joe’s and Costco. These collaborations play a crucial role in amplifying the impact of Umi Feeds and addressing the crisis of hunger more comprehensively.

In her quest to create sustainable change, Clahar has taken on a new role as a participant in the city of Atlanta’s Grow-A-Lot urban garden program, which focuses on growing food in blighted neighborhoods classified as food deserts. With the launch of Umi Feeds’ garden, Clahar’s aims to provide the community with accessible, healthy, fresh and whole food options. Simultaneously, the program educates the community on growing food and underscores the importance of fresh, whole foods in fostering a healthier lifestyle.

Her journey from a concerned individual addressing surplus food to the visionary leader of a multifaceted organization tackling hunger, homelessness and community education inspires us all. Through Umi Feeds, Clahar is sowing the seeds of positive change, nurturing a community where compassion and action intertwine to create a brighter, more hopeful future.