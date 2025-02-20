One of the most enduring parts of former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s legacy was her commitment to addressing mental health — and the people who help care for those in need. That legacy continues after her passing.

In that spirit, the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers announced a merger with the Mental Health Program at the Carter Center last week, connecting the issues of caregiving and mental health in one place.

“Rosalynn Carter was truly ahead of her time in recognizing the need to improve the lives of all Americans who live with mental illnesses and those who provide care for loved ones,” Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander said in a news release.

We are proud to announce that the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers (RCI) will merge with The Carter Center's... Posted by Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers on Friday, February 14, 2025

First founded by Carter in 1987, the RCI is aimed at providing support for family caregivers, specifically those providing care for someone aging, disabled or ill. According to the Carter Center, 105 million Americans currently provide care for a family member in one of these circumstances.

The RCI advocates for policies that benefit family caregivers in health policy, regulation and budget negotiations. Its recent call for a national Office of Caregiver Health is an example.

The Carter Center’s Mental Health Program focuses on public policy, strengthening mental health care globally and school-based mental health. The program also fosters quality media coverage of people with mental health and substance use disorders.

The merger, which hopes to be completed in June, plans to increase support for family caregivers across “systems of care, mental health and policy advocacy,” according to the Carter Center.

“This merger unifies two of Mrs. Carter’s primary areas of focus and builds upon decades of successes we’ve realized in advancing national mental health and caregiver policies,” Alexander said.

“Joining forces with The Carter Center will improve outcomes for caregivers by dramatically increasing our impact to see, hear, and support family caregivers,” interim CEO of RCI, Paurvi Bhatt, said in a news release.

Citing 40 years of dedication to family caregivers, Bhatt said the merger “builds on Mrs. Carter’s vision and leadership and on the tireless work of generations of staff and partners.”

The announcement ahead of National Caregivers Day, which is Friday, Feb. 21. Also known as ‘Thank A Caregivers Day,’ the observance is meant to be a time to recognize and honor caregivers across the country. Last year, the RCI invited people to join them in thanking caregivers for their contributions to all communities.

“My grandmother spent her life championing those who help others,” mental health and caregiving advocate Josh Carter said in support of the merger.

“This merger will allow the important work of the RCI to grow using the strengths of The Carter Center, providing the RCI with the tools to advance and advocate for caregivers globally, for years to come,” Carter said.