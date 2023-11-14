Clove introduces new super-cushioned nursing shoes

Being on your feet all day can take a toll not only on your arches and heels, but also your knees and back. That’s why nurses need shoes that provide comfort and support.
Clove, often ranked among the top brands of nursing shoes, has introduced two new styles — Alto and Forte — featuring its new “SuperCush Comfort System.”
“We created a new shoe style — our own version of the maximalist — because our community deserves the best in innovation,” Clove founder and CEO Joe Ammon told Nurse.org.
According to Nurse.org, Clove researched and tested its SuperCush for more than a year before producing it. Each pair combines an “ultra-stable platform and dual-density foam” for both softness and support.
What’s the difference between the Alto and Forte styles? Basically, the fabric.
Clove describes the Alto style as having “ultra-breathable ripstop upper that’s water-repellent, scratch-resistant, and super sporty-cool.”
The Forte, on the other hand, incorporates “(w)aterproofing technology lets heat escape but keeps fluids out.”
Both styles are available in a variety of colors, and in both women’s and men’s sizes.
This extra technology will cost you extra, however. Both the Alto and Forte are listed on the Clove website for $160.
