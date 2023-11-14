Clove introduces new super-cushioned nursing shoes

Clove, often ranked among the top brands of nursing shoes, has introduced two new styles — Alto and Forte — featuring its new “SuperCush Comfort System.”

“We created a new shoe style — our own version of the maximalist — because our community deserves the best in innovation,” Clove founder and CEO Joe Ammon told Nurse.org.

According to Nurse.org, Clove researched and tested its SuperCush for more than a year before producing it. Each pair combines an “ultra-stable platform and dual-density foam” for both softness and support.

What’s the difference between the Alto and Forte styles? Basically, the fabric.

Clove describes the Alto style as having “ultra-breathable ripstop upper that’s water-repellent, scratch-resistant, and super sporty-cool.”

The Forte, on the other hand, incorporates “(w)aterproofing technology lets heat escape but keeps fluids out.”

Both styles are available in a variety of colors, and in both women’s and men’s sizes.

This extra technology will cost you extra, however. Both the Alto and Forte are listed on the Clove website for $160.