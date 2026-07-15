Healing starts with asking for help

Asking for help is a sign of strength, and taking that first step can put you on the path to feeling better. (Jacob Wackerhausen/Getty Images)

Whether you’re experiencing grief or depression, the right support can help move you forward.

Whether you’re experiencing grief or depression, the right support can help move you forward.

Not every season of deep sadness is depression. If you’ve lost someone you love or experienced a traumatic event, grief can linger for weeks or even months. That doesn’t necessarily mean something is wrong. Sometimes, it simply means you’re healing.

I think it takes a while to get over the loss of a beloved companion, like my dog. Three months later, I still have my bad days. Am I depressed? Well, sure, but it’s a situational depression. My life is staying on track, I’ve rescued a new doggie, and I can feel myself beginning to heal as well.

If we never acknowledge or process our pain, healing can be difficult. For me, therapy and writing have become healthy ways to express my feelings instead of keeping them bottled up inside.