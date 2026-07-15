Healing starts with asking for help

Not every season of deep sadness is depression. If you’ve lost someone you love or experienced a traumatic event, grief can linger for weeks or even months. That doesn’t necessarily mean something is wrong. Sometimes, it simply means you’re healing.
I think it takes a while to get over the loss of a beloved companion, like my dog. Three months later, I still have my bad days. Am I depressed? Well, sure, but it’s a situational depression. My life is staying on track, I’ve rescued a new doggie, and I can feel myself beginning to heal as well.
If we never acknowledge or process our pain, healing can be difficult. For me, therapy and writing have become healthy ways to express my feelings instead of keeping them bottled up inside.
It’s important to remember that depression is a real and potentially life-threatening illness. Because its symptoms can overlap with grief and other emotional struggles, it isn’t always easy to recognize on your own. If you’re concerned that you may be experiencing depression, seek an evaluation from a qualified mental health professional. Getting help early can make a critical difference.
If you’re concerned about your mood, don’t try to face it alone. Reach out to a trusted friend, family member or mental health professional. Asking for help is a sign of strength, and taking that first step can put you on the path to feeling better.
Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight booksa a nd a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 35 million readers. He is available for in-person and video consults worldwide, reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com.