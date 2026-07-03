Atlanta heat wave: Why experts are urging extra caution for kids right now

A girl fights the heat at FIFA Fan Fest in Centennial Park in Atlanta by using a portable fan on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

As Atlanta faces another stretch of dangerously high temperatures, parents are being reminded that children are at a greater risk for heat-related illnesses than adults.

Because children’s bodies heat up faster and cool down more slowly than adults’, even an afternoon sports practice or a trip to the playground can quickly become a heat emergency.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is urging parents to know the warning signs before symptoms escalate and to have a plan to help kids stay safe throughout the summer.

Heat-related illness in children can start with subtle symptoms. Experts at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta encourage parents to recognize the warning signs and know how to respond. (Provided by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)

How to spot the warning signs

Heat-related illness in kids can show up in stages, and it doesn’t always look dramatic at first. According to Children’s, parents should watch for: