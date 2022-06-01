Politically Georgia podcast: Unpacking the primaries and the race that’s in overtime.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insider Patricia Murphy is joined by AJC elections reporter Mark Niesse to explain the need for a recount in the District 2 DeKalb county commission race. They also discuss the impact Senate Bill 202 had on voting in the first election cycle since its passage.
Plus, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell visit the Sports Illustrated Weekly podcast talking about Hershel Walker’s victory in the Georgia primary and what it says about the power of celebrity and the MAGA movement inside the political system.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”