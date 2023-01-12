Lt. Gov. Burt Jones assigns Senate committee chairs

“This critical committee will be tasked with taking the lead on mental health, child protection, foster care, and adoption initiatives,” Jones said in a press release. “This committee will give a bigger platform to these critically important issues and develop policies that benefit children and families across our state.”

Sixteen of the Senate’s 26 committees will have new leadership this year. Seven of the spots were open due to the chairs either running for higher office or choosing not to run for reelection. Nine committee chairs were switched to lead different panels from last year.

Chairs are highly sought-after positions because the person in that role determines which legislation will get hearings and possibly move forward. They also are often magnets for campaign contributions from lobbyists and special interests.

Senate committees are selected by the lieutenant governor’s office and the chamber’s leadership.

Senate committees with new chairs this year

Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee — Sen. Russ Goodman, R-Homerville

Banking and Financial Institutions Committee — Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele

Children and Families Committee — Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta*

Economic Development and Tourism Committee — Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta

Education and Youth Committee — Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford

Higher Education Committee — Sen. Billy Hickman, R-Statesboro

Insurance and Labor — Sen. Larry Walker, R-Perry

Interstate Cooperation Committee — Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton

Natural Resources and the Environment Committee — Sen. Lee Anderson, R-Grovetown

Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee — Sen. Shelly Echols, R-Alto

Retirement Committee — Sen. Rick Williams, R-Milledgeville

Rules Committee — Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan

Science and Technology Committee — Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton

State and Local Governmental Operations Committee — Sen. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville

Transportation Committee — Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming

Urban Affairs Committee — Sen. Donzella James, D-Atlanta

Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security Committee — Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton

*Newly created