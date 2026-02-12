Politics ‘Politically Georgia’ looks at two open congressional seats The podcast team talks about the power struggles the Republicans have triggered. Georgia has four seats open for the U.S. House of Representatives during this year's midterm elections. (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Georgia has four open U.S. House seats heading into the 2026 midterm elections, and Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior political reporter Greg Bluestein and AJC Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell discuss two of them in the latest episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast. U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk’s decision not to seek reelection has led to behind-the-scenes maneuvering in a safely Republican district that spans much of Atlanta’s northwest suburbs.

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk — pictured at a news conference regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — has decided not to run for reelection. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC 2021) Bluestein and Mitchell also look at northwest Georgia’s 14th District, where President Donald Trump’s endorsement has upended a crowded special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and what the broader turnover could mean for Georgia’s delegation. New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”