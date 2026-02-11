Politics Middle Georgia voters return to polls for state Senate runoff Democrat LeMario Brown and Republican Steven McNeel are competing to represent state Senate District 18. Georgia’s State Capitol in Atlanta. (AJC file photo)

Middle Georgia voters head back to the polls next week to cast their ballots in a special state Senate election runoff. Voters are deciding between LeMario Brown, a Democrat, and Steven McNeel, a Republican, after the two emerged from a six-way runoff election last month. Five Republicans and one Democrat ran in the special election for Senate District 18.

Brown and McNeel are vying for the seat vacated by John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, who stepped down last year to focus on his run for lieutenant governor. LeMario Brown left) and Steven McNeel are headed to a runoff for a Middle George state Senate seat. (Courtesy photos) Brown, a former Fort Valley councilman and small business owner, said when he learned the seat was open, he decided to try for the higher office. “I just thought, if I really want to help my community and the communities around me it would be beneficial to seek higher office,” Brown said.

McNeel is running for public office for the first time. He said he has a diverse set of skills that position him to serve his district. He said he’s worked at his family’s construction business, now works as an attorney and manages a timber farm.

“My broad, broad background allows me to understand that the issues addressing people from biggest cities in this district to the most rural parts of our district,” he said. Democrats have made it a point to challenge every race for the past year’s several special elections, overperforming in districts routinely held by Republicans. In most cases where a runoff was required, the Democrat narrowed the point spread with the Republican candidate, but ultimately lost. A Democrat flipped an Athens-area House seat last year. Brown, 40, said he thinks he’ll also be able to pull out a win next week. “I have Republicans coming and saying, ‘Hey, we used to vote Republican, but we’re going to vote for you because we understand what you’re talking about. You’re an everyday person. People can relate to you,’” he said.

But McNeel, 46, said he feels good going into election night. “Campaigning is getting better and better,” McNeel said. “It certainly helps having Gov. (Brian) Kemp and Lt. Gov. (Burt) Jones’ endorsement. And I have the (Senate) Republican Caucus and the state party’s endorsements.” Both men say they are ready for this shortened campaign season to end. Brownsaid the main thing voters have been talking to him about as he campaigns is cost of living. “Affordability is a big issue,” he said. “And I know it sounds like a buzzword, because you hear it a lot,” he said. “People are, you know, losing their homes. You know, they’re having to decide between daycare and health care and putting food on the table, gas in the cart.”