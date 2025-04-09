Politics
Politics

How the late Congressman John Lewis inspired Sen. Corey Booker’s filibuster

On the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast, Tia Mitchell talks about how the record-breaking speech reinvigorated Democrats.
Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By
32 minutes ago

On Wednesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts talked about how U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s, D-N.J., record-breaking filibuster reinvigorated Democrats.

Booker quoted John Lewis, the late civil rights icon and former Georgia congressman, as he spoke to Congress last week.

Host Tia Mitchell talks to Michael Collins, who was Lewis’ chief of staff, about the relationship between Booker and Lewis.

The United States Postal Service has issued a commemorative forever stamp in honor of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Michael Collins, Lewis’ former chief of staff, speaks during the issue dedication ceremony at Morehouse on Friday, July 21, 2023. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

icon to expand image

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

“They had an opportunity to reconnect as Sen. Booker took office,” said Collins. “And Congressman Lewis hosted Sen. Booker for breakfast with his mother in his office.

“It was a moment, it was a statement, it was a connection that meant so much to Congressman Lewis and Sen. Booker,” he said.

Then, Tia is joined by co-host Patricia Murphy to talk about several Hands Off protests that happened nationwide and in Atlanta over the weekend.

