How the late Congressman John Lewis inspired Sen. Corey Booker’s filibuster

On Wednesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts talked about how U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s, D-N.J., record-breaking filibuster reinvigorated Democrats.
Booker quoted John Lewis, the late civil rights icon and former Georgia congressman, as he spoke to Congress last week.
Host Tia Mitchell talks to Michael Collins, who was Lewis’ chief of staff, about the relationship between Booker and Lewis.
Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC
Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC
“They had an opportunity to reconnect as Sen. Booker took office,” said Collins. “And Congressman Lewis hosted Sen. Booker for breakfast with his mother in his office.
“It was a moment, it was a statement, it was a connection that meant so much to Congressman Lewis and Sen. Booker,” he said.
Then, Tia is joined by co-host Patricia Murphy to talk about several Hands Off protests that happened nationwide and in Atlanta over the weekend.
Patricia Murphy talked about education bills from the legislative session with AJC education reporter Martha Dalton.
