How the late Congressman John Lewis inspired Sen. Corey Booker’s filibuster

Host Tia Mitchell talks to Michael Collins, who was Lewis’ chief of staff, about the relationship between Booker and Lewis.

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

“They had an opportunity to reconnect as Sen. Booker took office,” said Collins. “And Congressman Lewis hosted Sen. Booker for breakfast with his mother in his office.

“It was a moment, it was a statement, it was a connection that meant so much to Congressman Lewis and Sen. Booker,” he said.

Then, Tia is joined by co-host Patricia Murphy to talk about several Hands Off protests that happened nationwide and in Atlanta over the weekend.

