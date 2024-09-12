Fulton judge strikes three more counts in Trump indictment

The stay was put in place earlier this summer after a three-judge panel said it would consider a request to remove Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis from the case due to an alleged conflict of interest. The order has frozen the bulk of the case in the lead up to oral argument on Dec. 5. The appeals court is not expected to issue a ruling until early next year, and the losing side is expected to appeal that decision.

There are now 32 remaining felony counts in the indictment. Trump is still facing eight felony counts, down from the 13 originally filed against him.

Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead Atlanta attorney, said Thursday, “President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again.”

Willis spokesman Jeff DiSantis said prosecutors are currently reviewing the order and declined to comment further.

Here’s more about the three counts that were nixed:

Count 14 (Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents) — Alleged that Georgia GOP electors Still, David Shafer and Cathy Latham mailed a document to the chief judge of U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Georgia in December 2020 making the “materially false statement” that they were duly elected and qualified electors from Georgia

Alleged that Georgia GOP electors Still, David Shafer and Cathy Latham mailed a document to the chief judge of U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Georgia in December 2020 making the “materially false statement” that they were duly elected and qualified electors from Georgia Count 15 (Conspiracy to commit filing false documents) — Alleged that Trump; campaign aide Michael Roman; and attorneys Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Ray Smith and Bob Cheeley mailed a certificate to a federal judge in December 2020 making the “materially false statement” that it contained votes from duly qualified electors from Georgia

Alleged that Trump; campaign aide Michael Roman; and attorneys Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Ray Smith and Bob Cheeley mailed a certificate to a federal judge in December 2020 making the “materially false statement” that it contained votes from duly qualified electors from Georgia Count 27 (Filing false documents) — Alleged Trump and Eastman made a series of false statements in an emergency injunction filed in December 2020 as they sought to challenge Georgia’s election results in federal court. Among them: that tens of thousands of felons, dead people and underage people had voted in Georgia and that officials had used misinformation to send the press and GOP poll watchers home from State Farm Arena on election night

Prosecutors can appeal McAfee’s decision. Such a challenge would go directly to the Georgia Supreme Court, since it involves constitutional issues.

In a separate order also issued Thursday, McAfee left in tact the meatiest count of the case, felony racketeering.

The decision comes six months after McAfee killed six additional counts from the indictment, saying they lacked sufficient detail. The DA’s office has appealed that ruling, which impacts Trump, Giuliani, Eastman, Smith, Cheeley and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, to the Court of Appeals.

