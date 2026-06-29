Politics Debate over property taxes could define Georgia’s legislative elections Republicans say homeowners need relief. Democrats say raising sales taxes is not the answer. State Rep. Chuck Efstration, left, R-Mulberry, and Rep. David Wilkerson, right, D-Powder Springs, confer before a vote on property tax legislation during the special session in the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By David Wickert 41 minutes ago Share

Georgia’s special session ended last week. But the battle to define what happened is just beginning. The five-day special session was dominated by a heated debate over property taxes, an extension of a yearslong dispute roiling Democrats and the Republicans who control both chambers. Democrats blocked dozens of Republican-backed bills that would have given voters a chance to swap higher sales taxes for lower property taxes. Republicans say homeowners desperately need relief from rising taxes, and they see raising sales taxes as a sensible way to pay for it. Democrats say the Republican plan would hurt low- and middle-income Georgians, who would end up paying more in taxes.

There is evidence to support both perspectives. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis found median property tax bills are up 20% or more in 117 of Georgia’s 159 counties in recent years. They’re up more than 50% in some counties, including Clayton and Rockdale in metro Atlanta. That has many Georgians crying for relief — cries that have reached the ears of elected officials. “We’re trying to address a housing crisis and make housing more affordable not only for seniors, but for first-time homebuyers,” said state Rep. Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners. “I think by helping eliminate property taxes, that gives access to critical housing.”

At the same time, experts say raising sales taxes to lower homeowners’ property taxes would shift more of the burden of paying for government services onto low- and middle-income people, who already pay a higher share of their income in taxes than the wealthy. Raising sales taxes would also mean higher prices for groceries, gas and other essentials.

“What they are trying to do is do a bait and switch,” state Rep. Tanya Miller, D-Atlanta, said after Democrats blocked Republican property tax proposals last week. “What they proposed today was nothing more than a tax, a tax increase on the people who are already hit the hardest.” Republicans are already pushing back. Georgia’s Future, a nonprofit associated with House Speaker Jon Burns, paid for a digital ad blaming Democrats for keeping property tax bills high. That debate is likely to continue through the November election and into next year’s legislative session. As the bitterness of the debate suggests, there’s no easy solution. Paying for local services State representatives including (from second left) Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners, Sandy Donatucci, R-Buford, and Deborah Silcox, R-Sandy Springs, speak before a vote on property tax legislation during the special session in the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Property taxes are the primary source of revenue for schools and local governments. Cutting property taxes means less funding for teachers, parks, police and other services — or finding other ways to pay for them.

David Sjoquist, professor emeritus of economics at Georgia State University, said property taxes are a reliable way to fund local services. He said they’re more stable than sales taxes. And he said it makes sense to levy property taxes to pay for local services that benefit homeowners, like police and fire protection and schools. What’s more, sales taxes hit low- and middle-income people harder because they spend a higher portion of their income on essentials like groceries, gas and other taxed goods. In Georgia, the lowest 20% of earners pay 6% of their family income on sales taxes, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. The top 1% of earners pay just 1% of their income in sales taxes. The institute’s data shows property taxes are less “regressive” — the lowest 20% of Georgia earners pay 3.5% of their income in property taxes, compared to 1.8% for the top 1% of earners. But Sjoquist said people don’t like the property tax “even if it’s theoretically good.” They pay sales taxes a few dollars at a time, so they don’t notice it as much, he said. But they get one big property tax bill a year or pay it monthly on their mortgage. The result can be sticker shock. The U.S. Census Bureau data shows the median property tax in Fulton County rose nearly 27% from 2020 to 2024, the most recent year for which data is available.

Median taxes rose even faster in Gwinnett (36%), Cobb (37%), DeKalb (37%), Clayton (56%) and Rockdale (61%). In 2024, the median tax bill was more than $3,000 in seven Georgia counties, including Fulton ($4,033), Forsyth ($4,020), Gwinnett ($3,617), DeKalb ($3,310) and Fayette ($3,285) in metro Atlanta. Assaf Harpaz, a tax law expert at the University of Georgia, said rising real estate prices are driving higher tax bills, which are based on a property’s value. “Property owners might see a spike in their property tax liability even though they don’t experience a change in their other economic circumstances,” Harpaz said. Last fall, an AJC survey found that, if given a choice, majorities of Democrats and Republicans would prefer property tax relief to income tax cuts. Legislators respond State Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, gestures thumbs down on a motion regarding property tax legislation during the special session at the Capitol in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Legislators have heard those cries. In 2023 and again this year, the General Assembly approved one-time property tax rebates with bipartisan support. This year’s $850 million rebate is expected to reduce homeowners’ property tax bills by an average of $500.

Two years ago, lawmakers approved an optional “floating exemption” that caps increases in the taxable value of homes at the rate of inflation. But hundreds of local government and school districts opted out of the exemption, citing the potential loss of millions of dollars of revenue. This year, the Republican-led General Assembly made the cap mandatory. They also allowed voters to approve new 1-penny sales taxes to offset county and city property taxes on people’s primary residences. School taxes, which typically account for the largest share of property taxes, would not be affected. This month’s special session gave lawmakers a chance to get those referendums on the ballot in November. They introduced more than 90 bills authorizing referendums in counties and cities across Georgia. But the Georgia Constitution requires property tax exemptions to get two-thirds approval from the state House and Senate. Democrats overwhelmingly voted against the referendums, and none of the bills passed. Republicans accused Democrats of betraying Georgia taxpayers.