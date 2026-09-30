Ossoff says NIL bill is a good first step toward fixing college sports

Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) returns an interception during the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. On Monday, 77 senators voted in favor of a bill that would create national standards for collegiate athletics. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff voted in favor of the Protect College Sports Act; his counterpart, Sen. Raphael Warnock, did not.

Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff voted in favor of the Protect College Sports Act; his counterpart, Sen. Raphael Warnock, did not.

WASHINGTON — Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff was among the 77 senators who voted Monday in favor of a bill that would create national standards for collegiate athletics, including how much schools can pay individual players for the use of their name, image or likeness.

The Atlanta Democrat said the measure would make clear improvements to college sports, such as mandating health coverage for athletes and limiting agents’ fees, while making it easier for schools to sustain teams with small fanbases.

“College sports is genuinely in crisis, and the programs that are closing are women’s sports programs and nonrevenue Olympic sports,” he said Tuesday. “The status quo is untenable.”