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Interactive: What Georgia voters say about races for governor, US Senate

A new AJC poll finds a close race for Georgia governor and Jon Ossoff leading the U.S. Senate race.
A man walks into the Buckhead Library during early voting for the Georgia general election on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
A man walks into the Buckhead Library during early voting for the Georgia general election on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Isaac Sabetai
Charles Minshew
By and
7 minutes ago

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows who is leading the race for Georgia governor, U.S. Senate and other key statewide offices. It also shows what voters think about issues raging from the economy to data centers to surveillance cameras.

The AJC poll of 1,000 likely general election voters in Georgia was conducted via telephone by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs during Oct. 7-15. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

Likely voters are those who cast a ballot in the 2022 general election, and/or the 2024 general election and/or the 2026 statewide primary; who indicated they were currently registered to vote in Georgia; and who were definitely or probably will vote in the 2026 general election.

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Note: Voters in the planning not to vote category also includes those who said they voted early and did not vote in a particular race.

AJC poll: October 2026

The AJC poll of 1,000 likely general election voters in Georgia was conducted via telephone by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs Oct. 7-15. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

Likely voters had cast a ballot in the 2022 general election and/or the 2024 general election and/or the 2026 statewide primary; who indicated they were currently registered to vote in Georgia; and who were definitely or probably going to vote in the 2026 general election.

What about 2028: Jon Ossoff says he won’t run for president. Georgia Democrats have other ideas.

U.S. Senate race: Jon Ossoff leads Mike Collins in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

Race for governor: Bottoms, Jackson deadlocked in race for Georgia governor

Key state races: Georgia’s downballot races are deadlocked

Election confidence: Mail voting plummets in Georgia even as early voting turnout shatters records

The president: Trump’s approval remains underwater in Georgia

Technology: Georgians want government to regulate AI; most oppose data centers.

PDF: See poll crosstabs

AJC poll archive: See past polls of Georgia voters

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