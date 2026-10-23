A man walks into the Buckhead Library during early voting for the Georgia general election on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows who is leading the race for Georgia governor, U.S. Senate and other key statewide offices. It also shows what voters think about issues raging from the economy to data centers to surveillance cameras.

The AJC poll of 1,000 likely general election voters in Georgia was conducted via telephone by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs during Oct. 7-15. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

Likely voters are those who cast a ballot in the 2022 general election, and/or the 2024 general election and/or the 2026 statewide primary; who indicated they were currently registered to vote in Georgia; and who were definitely or probably will vote in the 2026 general election.