Politics Atlanta falls short again in Democratic convention sweepstakes Boston, Denver and Philadelphia advance despite Atlanta’s pitch as a transformed city at the heart of a presidential battleground. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (center) and Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey (left) hosted Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin (right) back in April as part of the city's bid to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 1 hour ago Share

Atlanta will not host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, losing out once again on one of the biggest prizes in presidential politics. The city had been one of five finalists to host the convention ahead of a wide-open primary to succeed President Donald Trump. But the Democratic National Committee narrowed the field Thursday to Boston, Denver and Philadelphia. DNC Chair Ken Martin said the three remaining cities “all presented incredibly strong bids” to host the August 2028 gathering, though he didn’t specify why Atlanta was cut. It blindsided city leaders who were expecting a decision after the November election. Michael Smith, a spokesman for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, said the office learned of the snub through the media.

The decision extends a four-decade DNC drought for Atlanta and is a stinging disappointment for boosters who mounted a more aggressive campaign to land the convention after losing the 2024 event to Chicago, which was also eliminated on Thursday. This time, city leaders argued they weren’t asking Democrats to bet on Atlanta’s potential. They were selling a city undergoing a downtown transformation ahead of the summer’s World Cup matches, with new multibillion-dollar developments, infrastructure upgrades and a track record of hosting marquee sporting and cultural events. And they cast Georgia’s growing political importance as a battleground state as perhaps their most compelling argument. Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye, executive director of the Democratic Party of Georgia, carries the state delegation marker following the acceptance speech of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Dickens and state Democratic leaders told party officials during an April visit that bringing the convention to Georgia would send a message that the party sees the South as crucial to its future.