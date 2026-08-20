Atlanta falls short again in Democratic convention sweepstakes
Boston, Denver and Philadelphia advance despite Atlanta’s pitch as a transformed city at the heart of a presidential battleground.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (center) and Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey (left) hosted Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin (right) back in April as part of the city's bid to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention. (Riley Bunch/AJC)
Atlanta will not host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, losing out once again on one of the biggest prizes in presidential politics.
The city had been one of five finalists to host the convention ahead of a wide-open primary to succeed President Donald Trump. But the Democratic National Committee narrowed the field Thursday to Boston, Denver and Philadelphia.
DNC Chair Ken Martin said the three remaining cities “all presented incredibly strong bids” to host the August 2028 gathering, though he didn’t specify why Atlanta was cut.
It blindsided city leaders who were expecting a decision after the November election. Michael Smith, a spokesman for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, said the office learned of the snub through the media.
The decision extends a four-decade DNC drought for Atlanta and is a stinging disappointment for boosters who mounted a more aggressive campaign to land the convention after losing the 2024 event to Chicago, which was also eliminated on Thursday.
This time, city leaders argued they weren’t asking Democrats to bet on Atlanta’s potential. They were selling a city undergoing a downtown transformation ahead of the summer’s World Cup matches, with new multibillion-dollar developments, infrastructure upgrades and a track record of hosting marquee sporting and cultural events.
And they cast Georgia’s growing political importance as a battleground state as perhaps their most compelling argument.
Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye, executive director of the Democratic Party of Georgia, carries the state delegation marker following the acceptance speech of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Dickens and state Democratic leaders told party officials during an April visit that bringing the convention to Georgia would send a message that the party sees the South as crucial to its future.
“Atlanta is what’s right for this country,” Dickens said during the visit. “Atlanta represents what the Democratic Party needs right now.”
“The DNC has the opportunity to leverage Atlanta’s culture and our cachet,” he said. “Boston is history. Philadelphia is played out. Denver is nostalgia. Atlanta is now.”
The pitch wasn’t enough. The three finalists all have recent experience hosting Democratic conventions. Boston hosted the gathering in 2004, when John Kerry was nominated for president. Denver landed Barack Obama’s 2008 convention, and Philadelphia staged the party’s 2016 event for Hillary Clinton.
Of the three, only Philadelphia sits in one of the nation’s presidential battlegrounds. Pennsylvania backed Trump in 2024, while Massachusetts and Colorado are Democratic bastions.
When Democrats chose Chicago for the 2024 convention, it was a devastating setback for Georgia leaders who hoped the event would showcase the state’s rise from Republican stronghold to premier battleground.
Now party leaders go back to the drawing board. Atlanta hasn’t hosted the Democratic convention since 1988, when Michael Dukakis accepted the nomination at the old Omni Coliseum and the party controlled every level of power in the state.