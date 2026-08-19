Inside City Hall Mayor’s ‘shut up’ response sparks debate over social media etiquette A roundup of the most important things you need to know coming out of Atlanta City Hall. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, seen here in June, recently told a constituent to "shut up" in the comment section of an Instagram post. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Shaddi Abusaid 21 minutes ago Share

A seemingly innocuous Instagram post celebrating Atlanta’s Nature Gurlz took a strange turn last week when Mayor Andre Dickens told a constituent in his comments to “shut up.” What ensued was a hearty discussion over city policy, social media decorum and whether it’s appropriate for elected officials to deride their critics online. Dickens shared a video of himself surprising the Nature Gurlz, a beloved group of women who meet up weekday mornings to bask in the great outdoors. “In life, you gotta have a little fun,” Dickens said into the camera before getting out of his SUV and surprising the women, who seemed genuinely thrilled to see him. But one constituent took the opportunity to air some of his policy grievances in the comment section of the mayor’s otherwise lighthearted Instagram reel.

“Have some fun by restoring Peachtree St’s pedestrian-centric design in downtown and by delivering what we voted for with extra sales taxes for Marta by getting Beltline rail done,” wrote Jonathan Brimer, a Grant Park resident. But it was the mayor’s spicy clapback that sparked a lively discussion in the comments. “Shut up and respect our legacy black women residents that made this city that you get to enjoy freely,” Dickens replied. “We on the southside today.” Brimer seemed surprised.

“Wow a mayor telling a constituent to shut up for asking him to uphold voter mandates,” he replied. “Stay classy, Andre.”

By the next day, screenshots of the exchange had been shared to X and the Atlanta subreddit. Some sided with the constituent, saying they felt the mayor was out of line in telling him to shut up. Others accused Brimer of “hijacking” Dickens’ post and trying to steal the spotlight from the Nature Gurlz. Some also noted this wasn’t the first time the mayor has gotten a little testy on his public social media accounts. In a phone interview Tuesday, Brimer said he was shocked the mayor even bothered replying. “I was surprised to receive an answer at all,” he said. “The fact that it was aggressive by public servant standards added a little extra surprise, I suppose.” Brimer said he spoke with Dickens years ago while Dickens was still a City Council member and was an early supporter of his mayoral bid.

But he said Dickens has been reluctant to engage with constituents who are critical of urban planning decisions, Atlanta’s public safety training center and other contentious issues. While he could see why some might take exception to him calling out the mayor in an unrelated post, Brimer said he doesn’t think he acted inappropriately or disrespected anyone. “In my opinion, that’s perfectly fair,” he said. “You’re a public servant, you’re an elected official and people have every right to try to engage with you in any medium that you put yourself out there on.” City Council member Michael Julian Bond (center right, in suit) leads Douglass High's Class of 1976 in a rendition of their school's fight song Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, at City Hall. (ATL 26 screenshot) More sparks fly … at City Council meeting Speaking of spicy, longtime City Council member Michael Julian Bond admittedly lost his cool Monday while recognizing the 1976 graduates of Frederick Douglass High School. Bond, himself a Douglass grad, was delivering a proclamation to commemorate the group’s 50th when a slideshow was pulled off the main screen and replaced with a countdown timer.

The City Council hosts three or four proclamations at each of its meetings, and groups are given a 15-minute time limit. Those proclamations routinely go well past the allotted time, however, and the shot clock is meant to keep things moving. Moments earlier, a Council proclamation for the longtime owner of a barber and beauty salon had run over by nearly 20 minutes. Seemingly irritated that his slideshow was pulled off the main screen, Bond urged Council President Marci Collier Overstreet and city staff to put the old photos back up. “We had that prepared for a reason, Madame President. Please keep it on display,” Bond said. “We are still within our time so there’s no reason to interrupt us.” He apologized to the graduates as they looked around uncomfortably from the dais. Then things got even more awkward.

“Now I got a clock on my phone. I got a watch on my wrist,” Bond said. “If somebody needs to check, I can give you the time.” He told his colleagues he felt “put upon,” and demanded once again that the slideshow be played. “I don’t appreciate what’s happening here today,” Bond said, slamming his fist on the podium three times over the fact that the slideshow was “Still. Not. Up.” “Even when I went to Douglass there were people trying to hold the Astros back,” he said before leading the group in a rendition of their alma mater’s fight song. Bond later returned to the Council chambers and publicly apologized for what he described as “an unfortunate disagreement about protocol.”

“To colleagues, presiding officers and particularly the staff, I want to apologize for losing my temper earlier,” he said. “It was inappropriate.” City looks to condemn 5 properties A series of measures introduced late Monday target five blighted properties in northwest Atlanta that city officials could move to condemn. Officials in the mayor’s office said Monday it is requesting a special-called meeting in the coming weeks to consider resolutions that would start condemnation proceedings on the parcels. The blighted structures appear to include three single homes, one multifamily building and an old gas station. It’s part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to improve neighborhoods and “position distressed properties for productive future use,” the city said. “Blight is more than an abandoned building or neglected property,” Dickens said Tuesday in a news release. “Blight affects quality of life, safety and economic opportunity of the families who live around it.”