Politics Atlanta makes its pitch to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention Top Democrats visit Thursday as Atlanta auditions to host the massive gathering ahead of the presidential election. Balloons drop during during the final day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago. Atlanta was a finalist for hosting the DNC that year, but Chicago was chosen instead, and both are once again finalists for the 2028 DNC. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

By Riley Bunch and Greg Bluestein 1 hour ago Share

Georgia Democrats on Thursday will try to convince top party officials to host their 2028 national convention in Atlanta, arguing the city has already transformed itself into a global stage for the World Cup this summer. Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin’s Atlanta visit is part of the DNC’s vetting process of the finalists to host the 2028 gathering that will formally nominate delegates’ pick for president.

Atlanta lost out to Chicago for the 2024 convention. But this time, the city’s proposal is both broader and brasher. City leaders say they’re no longer pitching a promise. Instead, they’re selling a transformed city they argue is already built for the spotlight. The competition is formidable. Chicago is back in the mix. Philadelphia offers easy access to another crucial swing state. Boston and Denver bring strong donor networks and established convention experience. “Last time they went with another city — and America went in another direction,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “Sometimes folks forget that Atlanta — not Chicago, not Boston, not Philly, not Denver — it’s Atlanta that influences everything.” The city has spent heavily to strengthen its case. Atlanta leaders approved a $120 million bond package for street resurfacing, sidewalk repairs and other upgrades downtown, part of a broader push to remake downtown ahead of this summer’s World Cup events.

Major projects such as Centennial Yards and new attractions like Cosm are part of the sales pitch that Atlanta offers something new.

Construction is ongoing at Centennial Yards, where developers are turning what was essentially a 50-acre void in the middle of the city into what has been described as a minicity of hotels, high-end apartments, entertainment, restaurants and shops. (Courtesy of Centennial Yards) Plus, local officials point to the region’s usual perks: the world’s busiest airport, thousands of hotel rooms across downtown and a Mercedes-Benz Stadium that has already hosted a Super Bowl, College Football Playoff title game and, soon, World Cup matches. “Atlanta is built for big events,” said AJ Robinson, the president and CEO of downtown’s main civic organization, Central Atlanta Progress. “We have so much more to offer any convention that hasn’t been here in almost 40 years,” he said. “And Georgia has changed politically, so it would be great if we could show off Atlanta to the Democratic Party.” That last point remains central. Atlanta has not hosted a Democratic convention since 1988, when Michael Dukakis accepted the nomination and Georgia was still a Democratic bastion. Today, party leaders would frame a return as proof the South is central to their future.

During site visits, DNC leadership and members of the party’s Technical Advisory Group will assess venue capacity, hotel availability, transportation infrastructure, security planning and fundraising commitments in each city. Atlanta is tapping some of its most prominent political figures to help support the bid. Former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young, a civil rights icon and former mayor of Atlanta, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he’s already involved with courting the convention. When Democrats chose Chicago for the 2024 convention, it was a stinging setback for Georgia leaders who hoped the event would showcase the state’s rise from Republican stronghold to premier battleground. Back then, boosters leaned heavily on President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia and the U.S. Senate wins by Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, arguing that bringing the convention to the South would underscore the party’s commitment to expanding the electoral map. They borrowed their slogan from the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ iconic mantra: “Make Good Trouble With Us.” Instead, national Democrats opted for Chicago, buoyed by Illinois’ deep donor network, strong ties to powerful labor unions and financial assurances that helped ease concerns about convention costs.