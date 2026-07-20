Politically Georgia Rick Jackson visit sparks uproar for Atlanta restaurant Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson speaks to reporters during a campaign event in Doraville last month. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: UNESCO officials meet to consider the Okefenokee’s World Heritage status.

The Trump administration is pressing ahead with election oversight efforts.

Georgia’s top GOP candidates will join Donald Trump in Cobb County this week. Brunch backlash Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms (left) and Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson. (Arvin Temkar and Jason Getz/AJC) Does welcoming a political candidate into a business amount to endorsing his campaign? That’s the question dividing Atlantans after Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson visited Toast on Lenox, a popular Black-owned spot known for its boozy brunches. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Jackson shared a photo with Toast co-owner Tamara Young and praised her story as a successful entrepreneur. “Grateful for the time, conversation, and amazing food!” he wrote.

The post stirred up more heat than Toast’s kitchen. Some viewed it as a slight to Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms and threatened to boycott the restaurant, prompting Toast to clarify that Jackson had visited as a customer — not as an endorsed candidate. “Like many other business owners, we often take photos with customers, public figures, entertainers and athletes, who visit our restaurant,” Toast said in a statement. “The photo that was shared was simply a picture taken during his visit to our establishment.” That clarification didn’t end the uproar. Bottoms accused Jackson of using the restaurant as a political prop, writing that he was “playing in our faces” and contrasting the post with her own record of supporting minority- and women-owned businesses. Jackson spokesperson Garrison Douglas accused Bottoms of trying to “cancel Georgia small businesses based on who they let through the door,” and said Jackson would fight for Georgians regardless of party affiliation. His GOP allies quickly amplified him.

If the episode feels familiar, that’s because something similar happened during the overheated 2018 race for governor. Back then, Monday Night Brewing faced a backlash after hosting an event for Republican Brian Kemp’s campaign, even though its founders said it was not an endorsement. A Flying Biscuit Cafe co-owner also walked back his support for Kemp, while the Atlanta Braves faced boycott threats after co-hosting a fundraiser for him.

Eight years later, the players have changed, but the underlying question hasn’t: When every photo is viewed through a partisan lens, can a business simply welcome a politician through its doors without appearing to take sides? Things to know Second lady Usha Vance arrives at a women's history month event in the East Room at the White House. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP) Good morning! Here are three things to know for today: Mike Collins won over the GOP base to become the Republican U.S. Senate nominee. Now, he has to convince skeptical donors and Senate Republicans that he can defeat U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in November, Greg Bluestein writes.

Jackson has quietly built a massive voter turnout operation designed to replicate the one that powered Kemp to victory in 2022, politics columnist Patricia Murphy writes.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, on Sunday announced the birth of their fourth child. It’s the first child born to a sitting vice president in more than 150 years. Daylight saving The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to pass a bill last week that would make daylight saving time permanent. (Marc Levy/AP) A bill to make daylight saving time permanent passed the U.S. House with the support of every Georgia lawmaker except one: U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta.

Williams told us she came to her decision from the perspective of being a mother to a school-age son. “I opposed the Sunshine Protection Act because we can’t have our babies heading to school year-round in the dark,” she said. “Dark mornings bring a dangerous increase in accidents and for that reason, pediatrics and sleep medicine specialists agree that we shouldn’t make Daylight Saving Time permanent.” Williams is supporting a rival proposal to keep clocks at standard time year-round, which would also end the practice of changing clocks but would mean the sun sets earlier in warmer months. The U.S. Senate has not acted on either bill. Several senators from states that would be most affected by the change have said they won’t support it. You can bet the debate will rage on. Earlier this year, some Georgia lawmakers went so far as to try and move Georgia to another time zone just to avoid having to change clocks.

Swamp dreams The Okefenokee Swamp's "prairies" are vast, watery expanses dotted with floating islands and stands of cypress and other trees. (Courtesy of Charles Seabrook) The UNESCO World Heritage Committee is meeting this week in South Korea, where it could designate Georgia’s Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge as a World Heritage site. The AJC’s Drew Kann is in South Korea to report what happens. In his story published this morning, Kann explains what a World Heritage site is and what the designation would mean for one of the largest intact wetland ecosystems left on Earth. The decision would put the Okefenokee on the world stage, potentially making it an international travel destination that could boost the economy. But it would not end threats to the Okefenokee’s future. Privately owned land that surrounds the Okefenokee has been the target for mining proposals that advocates fear could harm the swamp. The most recent proposal was shelved last year after the Conservation Fund bought the mining company’s land.

But new proposals could emerge. If the Okefenokee becomes a World Heritage site, it would at least turn up the pressure on any future mining proposals. For what it’s worth, the Georgia Legislature has so far declined to pass a law protecting the Okefenokee from mining. On notice Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks at the White House last Friday. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP) President Donald Trump’s primetime speech last week failed to live up to the hype. But his administration isn’t giving up its attempt to intervene in how states are conducting the midterm elections. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Friday said the federal government would impose mandatory security enhancements for state election processes.

“Meaning that if these states want a grant, and they want to be reimbursed to run federal elections, they’re going to have to implement security issues,” Mullin said. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has championed the use of DHS’ recently overhauled SAVE database. But two federal judges recently issued conflicting rulings on its use, and the overhauled program has mistakenly flagged citizens as noncitizens in some states. Still, Mullin threatened to punish state officials who don’t use it. Georgia is one of many states that have resisted the Trump administration’s efforts to turn over the state’s unredacted voter rolls to the U.S. Justice Department — efforts that have so far been unsuccessful nationwide. But Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia and the founder of a voting rights group, warned state election officials not to brush off Mullins’ threat. “I think they absolutely have teeth,” Abrams told MSNOW. “I think it is important that our secretaries of state hold their ground, that they not comply with what is a clear violation of the Constitution.” Listen up U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, seen here at the U.S. Capitol last week. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast, we answer questions from listeners, including one about Ossoff’s strategy to put the Jeffrey Epstein files at the center of an early attack ad against Collins.

You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Today in Washington Trump will meet at the White House with the 2025 Little League Softball World Series champions.

The House has evening votes scheduled.

The Senate will vote on a Trump nomination. Trump factor U.S. Rep. Mike Collins stumps for then-former President Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate JD Vance in 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The Republican nominees in Georgia’s marquee races have adopted different strategies for dealing with Trump. But both will be standing beside him this week when he visits Wheeler High School in Cobb County.