What World Heritage honor will and won’t mean for Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee meets this month in Busan, South Korea, to decide if the Okefenokee belongs in the same company as places like Yellowstone National Park, the Taj Mahal and Machu Picchu.
Supporters of the Okefenokee’s bid see World Heritage status as a well-deserved and long-awaited acknowledgment of the swamp’s world-class ecosystems. Some believe inscription could lift the Okefenokee’s profile as a travel destination, bringing new visitors and tourist dollars to an economically challenged part of the state.
Aerial photo shows Okefenokee Swamp, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in southeast Georgia. That summer, land next to the Okefenokee Swamp that was slated for a titanium mine was purchased by The Conservation Fund, spelling an end to a project some had feared could irreparably damage the fragile ecosystem. But while that proposal is off the table, the specter of mining near the refuge remains. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
But will it quell long-standing fears about mines encroaching on the refuge? Experts say not necessarily.
Here’s what you need to know about World Heritage and the Okefenokee’s bid to join the list.
What is the World Heritage List?
One way to think about World Heritage is as a global manifestation of the U.S. National Park System, experts say.
The list was created after ratification of the 1972 World Heritage Convention, an international treaty that established a framework for protecting “irreplaceable” sites that are “part of the world heritage of mankind as a whole.”
The first 12 sites were inscribed in 1978, and today, there are 1,248 locations spread across 170 countries on the list. The U.S. has 26 World Heritage sites, ranging from places like Everglades National Park to the Statue of Liberty.
If selected, the Okefenokee would be the U.S.’s 27th World Heritage site and the first in Georgia.
How are sites evaluated?
The World Heritage Committee decides which sites join the list. It is made up of representatives from 21 countries who are parties to the treaty.
Each year the committee meets to evaluate new nominations and assess the conservation status of sites already on the list. They’ll decide whether the Okefenokee belongs on the list at their upcoming 48th session in Busan.
Both natural and cultural sites are eligible, but the Okefenokee is trying to join as a natural site. Globally, natural sites are outnumbered by cultural ones, 972 to 235. Another 41 properties are on the list as “mixed” sites.
The Okefenokee’s case — laid out in an exhaustive, 266-page dossier — is that the swamp meets two of those 10 criteria as an example of “significant ongoing ecological and biological processes,” and a habitat with significant biodiversity, including threatened species.
Great Egret is seen at Okefenokee Swamp, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Folkston. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
What would World Heritage status mean?
World Heritage status is not just recognition of “outstanding universal value.”
Inclusion on the list is perhaps best viewed as “a commitment now to protect these sites for all of humanity, forever,” said Jonathan Putnam, who served as acting chief of the National Park Service’s Office of International Affairs before his retirement at the end of 2025. The office helps lead implementation of the World Heritage Convention in the U.S.
Still, the possibility that new mining proposals could emerge on privately owned land next to the refuge is an ongoing source of heartburn for conservationists.
This is a section of "prairie" in the eastern half of the Okefenokee Swamp in southeastern Georgia. The swamp's prairies are vast, watery expanses dotted with floating islands and stands of cypress and other trees. (Courtesy of Charles Seabrook)
Putnam, the retired National Park Service leader, said legally speaking, World Heritage status does not shield the swamp from mining nearby. It does, however, givethe international community a chance to express their views on how a site is protected. If a site is degraded, the committee could ultimately remove it from the list, but that’s the extent of their authority, Putnam said.
“They can’t come in and say, ‘You have to do this’,” he said. “It’s simply giving them an opportunity to voice their opinion.”
What that also means is World Heritage doesn’t impose new restrictions on what private property owners near the swamp can do with their land.
Since the Okefenokee’s bid was announced, a contingent of residents living near the refuge have voiced concerns that World Heritage amounts to a forfeiture of their private property rights to the United Nations or other international interests.
“Official recognition as a World Heritage Site does not impose legal restrictions on owners or neighbors of sites, nor does it give the United Nations any management authority or ownership rights in U.S. World Heritage Sites, which continue to be subject only to U.S. law,” according to the FWS.
The James M. Cox Foundation, the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, is providing financial and logistical support for the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge’s UNESCO World Heritage bid. The foundation was also part of a group of philanthropic organizations that helped finance the acquisition of property owned by Twin Pines Minerals, which had planned to mine the eastern edge of the swamp. Cox Enterprises owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Does the Okefenokee have a shot?
Heading into the World Heritage Committee meeting, things look good for the Okefenokee.
Still, consideration of the Okefenokee’s bid comes at a time of geopolitical uncertainty.
There’s the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which continues to roil global markets and supply chains and has inflamed tensions, even between the U.S. and its allies.
Then there’s the matter of President DonaldTrump’s posture toward UNESCO. Just as he did during his first term, Trump announced last year he would pull the country out of UNESCO again. He’s not the first president to do so — President RonaldReagan also yanked U.S. support for the organization.
During past breaks with UNESCO, U.S. nominations to the World Heritage list have still been eligible for consideration, becausethe country remains a party to the World Heritage Convention, which is a separate treaty.