After mine buyout, Okefenokee advocates call on Kemp to back swamp protection

“Bottom line: It’s time to end the threats to the Okefenokee once and for all,” Jennette Gayer, the state director for Environment Georgia, says. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Environmental groups are seeking Georgia governor’s support for legislation that would bar mining near the Okefenokee Swamp, plus other conservation measures.

They also delivered a petition to the governor’s office with more than 24,000 signatures calling for Kemp to protect the swamp, plus 300 Okefenokee-themed pieces of art created by children across Georgia. The groups behind the effort — which included the nonprofits Environment Georgia, Georgia Interfaith Power and Light, and the Georgia Student Swamp Coalition — gathered signatures through door-knocking and digital outreach.

A group of Okefenokee advocates gathered in Liberty Plaza on Thursday across from the Georgia Capitol to outline priorities for the General Assembly next year — and convey their demands of Kemp.

Next year’s legislative session is still months away, but conservationists are already ramping up the pressure on Gov. Brian Kemp to support measures they say would permanently protect the Okefenokee Swamp from mining.

Jennette Gayer, the state director of Environment Georgia, and a coalition of supporters deliver artwork and petitions seeking protections for the Okefenokee Swamp to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office in Atlanta on Thursday. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

A spokesman for Kemp’s office said the governor has “always worked to ensure Georgia is a good steward of it bountiful natural resources while balancing the economic development opportunities and growth coming to communities statewide.”