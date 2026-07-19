Stockbridge mayor faces scrutiny as City Council strips him of access, duties

Jayden Williams, who was recently elected as Stockbridge's youngest mayor, has been suspended of certain duties and access to city property pending an investigation, according to the city. (Courtesy of Jayden Williams)

Mayor Jayden Williams, the newly elected mayor of Stockbridge, has been stripped of his access to city property, funds and certain responsibilities by his own City Council just six months after his swearing-in.

The suspension will be in place pending the outcome of an “independent investigation,” the city said in a news release. Williams must turn in all city property, purchasing cards and access badges by Monday at noon, according to the city resolution.

The mayor and council gathered for a specially called meeting Friday in which they entered executive session for about three hours before voting to restrict Williams’ administrative powers and authorize an independent investigation, citing “considerable evidence” presented to the city manager, finance department and city attorney.