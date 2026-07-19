Stockbridge mayor faces scrutiny as City Council strips him of access, duties

Mayor Jayden Williams, the newly elected mayor of Stockbridge, has been stripped of his access to city property, funds and certain responsibilities by his own City Council just six months after his swearing-in.
The suspension will be in place pending the outcome of an “independent investigation,” the city said in a news release. Williams must turn in all city property, purchasing cards and access badges by Monday at noon, according to the city resolution.
The mayor and council gathered for a specially called meeting Friday in which they entered executive session for about three hours before voting to restrict Williams’ administrative powers and authorize an independent investigation, citing “considerable evidence” presented to the city manager, finance department and city attorney.
“An independent, neutral investigator will determine whether the actions under review complied with applicable law, city policy, and the Stockbridge charter,” the city news release says.
It’s not immediately clear what specific actions are under review. Williams, reached Sunday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, declined to comment.
The mayor still holds his position during the investigation but does not have access to non-public areas of city buildings or vehicles, and any communication from the mayor to the staff must go through the city manager, the resolution says.
“These actions do not constitute a finding of misconduct or wrongdoing,” the city said in the news release. “The council’s resolution expressly states that these measures are administrative in nature and are designed solely to preserve the integrity of city operations during the investigative process.”
Williams graduated from Clark Atlanta University in December 2025 — the month before he was sworn in as mayor, the AJC previously reported. He grew up in Henry County and graduated in 2021 from Dutchtown High School. He has served as a youth mayor for the city of Stockbridge and as chair of the city’s planning commission.