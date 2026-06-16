Politics What to watch in Georgia’s Senate and governor runoffs The runoffs will test the strength of Trump’s endorsement, Kemp’s political brand and the coalitions that got each candidate this far. Voters will select Republican candidates for Georgia governor, Senate and other top races in Tuesday's primary runoffs. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 14 minutes ago Share

The final day of Georgia’s marquee Republican runoffs ended Monday with dueling endorsements and a barrage of campaign stops stretching from the coast to the Tennessee line. President Donald Trump reminded voters of his endorsement of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and held a tele-rally for U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, his newly minted pick to take on Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.

Gov. Brian Kemp campaigned alongside Jones, casting him as the best steward of his political legacy, while U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz joined billionaire Rick Jackson for an election eve rally in Alpharetta. Donald Trump Jr. added another twist, praising Jackson as a “good man” while stopping short of endorsing him over his dad’s pick. In the Senate race, Kemp and Derek Dooley wrapped up a sprint of joint events. Collins spent the campaign’s final stretch trying to capitalize on Trump’s endorsement and his strength in rural Georgia. Here are the key storylines to watch Tuesday night. The metro Atlanta divide The Senate runoff is shaping up as a battle between metro Atlanta and the rest of Georgia.

Dooley’s path runs through the suburbs and exurbs, where he performed best in the May primary. Collins dominated rural Georgia, beating Dooley by 22 percentage points outside Atlanta’s sprawl and other urban areas.

That means Dooley hopes to push 60% in Republican-rich counties such as Cobb — the biggest trove of GOP votes in the May primary — while running up double-digit margins in more exurban places like Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall and Paulding. He also needs to blunt Collins’ advantage across South Georgia and other rural strongholds. For Collins, the formula is simpler: cut into Dooley’s metro Atlanta margins and pile up overwhelming wins across rural Georgia. If he’s posting 80-20 victories in many of the state’s deepest-red counties while staying close in Atlanta, it will be a very good night for the congressman. The governor’s race is more complicated. Jones and Jackson split the five core metro Atlanta counties in May and ran neck-and-neck across much of the suburban belt that rings the city. Jones earned his first-place finish by building an 11-point advantage in rural Georgia. Jackson has spent the runoff relentlessly targeting metro Atlanta voters while trying to narrow Jones’ rural edge. Jones, meanwhile, hopes the unlikely alliance of Kemp and Trump will win over fence-sitters and voters who skipped the first round.

One county we’re watching closely is Habersham, where the two candidates finished in an exact tie in May. The deep-red county could offer an early clue about whether either candidate has gained ground. The power of late endorsements President Donald Trump, left, and Gov. Brian Kemp. (AP and AJC) The biggest question of the runoff may be whether the Sunday spree of endorsements can move enough voters to matter. Early voting ended Friday, before Trump and Kemp weighed in. Turnout in precincts that most heavily backed Collins and Jones fell more sharply than precincts favoring their rivals.

The number of ballots cast before Election Day is less than half the early voting total from May. Both Jackson and Dooley believe they performed well among early voters. But Jones and Collins are counting on Election Day turnout and the power of fresh endorsements to close the gap. Where do supporters of defeated candidates go? U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. A significant share of the electorate backed candidates who are no longer on the ballot. In the governor’s race, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr combined for roughly a quarter of the vote in May. Armed with Carr’s endorsement and a new advertising campaign, Jackson has aggressively targeted those voters.

What’s unclear is whether they break decisively toward one candidate or simply stay home. The same dynamic is at play in the Senate runoff, where U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter captured a quarter of the vote in May and dominated coastal Georgia. He’s stayed neutral in the runoff, leaving both Collins and Dooley racing to win over his supporters. Their performance in Carter’s home turf, along with precincts in metro Atlanta where he was competitive, may prove decisive. Kemp’s legacy on the line Gov. Brian Kemp, center left, and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley greet supporters at campaign stop for Dooley at Farmview Market in Madison, Ga., on May 8, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) For a politician whose name isn’t on the ballot, Kemp has an extraordinary amount riding on Tuesday’s results.